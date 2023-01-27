JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Leaving it all on the floor and battling to the final possession, the Central Arkansas women's basketball team dropped a 43-41 final score to Jacksonville State Thursday evening. The Sugar Bears were largely able to stay in the game forcing turnovers, but miscues of their own prevented the Sugar Bears from getting a win on the road.

Three players scored double-figures, led by Kierra Prim's 11 points, pairing those with 12 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the year. Kyjai Miles and Kinley Fisher each added 10, with Fisher playing all 40 minutes and coming up with a career-high five steals. With the loss, Central Arkansas falls to 6-13 overall, with a 1-7 ASUN record.

