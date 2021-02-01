FAYETTEVILLE — If Tuesday’s Arkansas versus Mississippi State game was baseball instead of basketball, MSU’s Bulldogs would be the wily pitcher changing speeds.
Coach Eric Musselman’s Razorbacks, 13-5 overall/5-4 in the SEC, host coach Ben Howland’s Bulldogs, 10-8, 4-5, at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Walton Arena on the SEC Network.
“Coach Ben Howland will try and control tempo,” Musselman said. “They actually are good at running the ball when they get out and push it, but they are a team that’s methodical in the halfcourt as well. You have to be able to play both styles.”
Veteran guards Iverson Molinar and DJ Stewart control MSU’s pace often a grind-it-out, beat-you-up inside game featuring big men Tolu Smith, 6-foot-10, 245 pounds, and Abdul Ado, 6-11, 255.
“Two star guards in Molinar and DJ Stewart,” Musselman said. “Two players up front in Tolu Smith and Ado. Two guys inside that are great dunking players meaning on the baseline they dunk in, and the two guards score in transition.”
Molinar and Stewart each average 17.6 points per game.
“Molinar shoots 50 percent from 3,” Musselman said. “We don’t have two guys shooting 50 percent from point blank rim range. I’m worried about Molinar’s ability to dribble drive and shoot the 3. The same thing with their left-handed wing DJ Stewart. And Stewart shoots 37 percent from 3.”
Doubly dangerous and percentage and obviously percentage effective.
“They both are high percentage-low volume,” Musselman said. “We have the opposite. High volume-low percentage. We are going to have to do an awfully good job defending both those guys and keep them in front because they are both really good drivers.”
Also Mississippi State doesn’t foul much, a factor that hurt Arkansas in its 81-77 closely contested SEC versus Big 12 Challenge loss at Oklahoma State last Saturday while in the SEC versus Big 12 Challenge game at Starkville, Mississippi, the Bulldogs blew away the Iowa State Cyclones, 95-56.
Saturday’s success broke a three-game MSU losing streak, all in the SEC, with its last SEC game a 56-53 battle against 18th-ranked Tennessee which went on to rout Big 12 power Kansas last Saturday.
The Bulldogs are not a particularly deep team relying mainly on swingman Jaylen Johnson and guard Deivon Smith behind the aforementioned four starters and forward Cameron Matthews.
However, Arkansas is not apt to have its customary depth up front. Jaylin Williams, the rugged 6-10 freshman from Fort Smith Northside, missed the second half of Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State with a “severe bone bruise” in his knee, Musselman said and was unable to practice Sunday.
“It’s day to day,” Musselman said. “There is no structural damage but it’s whatever pain he can tolerate and it’s very, very painful.”
Williams often plays more off the bench than 7-3 center starting center Connor Vanover plays in games and also can spell 6-7 starting forward Justin Smith.
“We’re playing against a physical team, a team against you hope Jaylin could help us,” Musselman said. “Connor has to block shots. I think he’s had 10 blocks the last two games which is a lot of blocks because that’s not counting the shots he is altering. But we are going to need somebody else to come in and play whether that’s Ethan Henderson (the 6-8 junior two-year letterman) he’s got to be physical against their frontline. Vance Jackson (the 6-9 grad transfer via the University of New Mexico) if he played that spot would have to be able to stretch their bigs away from the basket and make shots.”
On his Eric Musselman Live radio show Sunday night, Musselman paid additional homage to Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State’s 6-8 star point guard whose 14-point second half beat Arkansas in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and seems well on his way one and done to the NBA.
“Zero doubt he’s a lottery pick,” Musselman said. “Anthony Edwards (the 2019-2020 Georgia freshman) is a good player and was the No.1 pick. Cade is well above him. We ran double teams at him down the stretch and he made shots, big shots not over one guy, but over two guys.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.