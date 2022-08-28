Penalties and turnovers killed the Mayflower Golden Eagles in their season-opening loss at Smackover on Friday.
Mayflower lost three fumbles, threw an interception and gave up an onside kick as Smackover held on for a 24-21 win.
Penalties and turnovers killed the Mayflower Golden Eagles in their season-opening loss at Smackover on Friday.
Mayflower lost three fumbles, threw an interception and gave up an onside kick as Smackover held on for a 24-21 win.
“We had several chances to win it,” Mayflower coach Austin Emerson said. “We were marching down and had third-and-one, and we have false start penalties two plays in a row. That hurt us. Another time, we get the first down and a penalty brings us back. Then we couldn’t convert.”
Mayflower led 21-18 with 11:27 left in the game on a 3-yard run by Jaden Robinson. Noah Gailey added the two-point conversion.
Smackover took a 24-21 lead with three minutes left.
The Golden Eagles had a holding call negate a run to the Smackover 10 with 1:30 left. Mayflower then turned the ball over with a fumble near midfield with 1:09 left.
Mayflower took a 6-0 lead with 9:56 left in the first quarter when Gailey threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Robinson.
Smackover scored the next 12 points to lead 12-6. Mayflower reclaimed the lead on a 2-yard run by Gailey with 1:23 left in the first half. Alex Stafford kicked the extra point.
Smackover took an 18-13 lead with 5:38 left in the third quarter.
Gailey led the Golden Eagles with 109 yards rushing and 68 yards passing. Robinson had 13 yards rushing and 46 yards receiving.
Donteirriane Anderson led Mayflower with 5 solo tackles and 8 assists. Jayden Duncan had 4 solo tackles and 9 assists.
Emerson said his offensive line played so much better against Smackover than it did in the scrimmage against Perryville.
“They flipped the switch the other night,” Emerson said.
Mayflower hosts Drew Central in the home opener this Friday at Mayflower. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
