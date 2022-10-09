CABOT — The Cabot Panthers took advantage of four Conway turnovers as well as 16 penalties against the Wampus Cats to win 35-20 Friday night at Panther Stadium.
With the loss, Conway is now 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the 7A-Central. Cabot is also 5-1 but 3-0 in league play.
Conway quarterback Donoyvn Omolo threw two interceptions in the first quarter as the Panthers built a 14-0 lead.
“Cabot dominated in every phase of the game,” Conway coach Keith Fimple said. “It was completely my fault. I’ve got to get my kids better prepared. My hat’s off to Coach [Scott] Reed. They did a great job. It was a great atmosphere. We’ve just got to get better in practice this coming week and get ready for Fort Smith Northside.”
Fimple said turnovers have not been much of a problem in three years until Friday against Cabot.
“It’s never bothered us in three years,” he said. “We never had a problem with turnovers. Again, they call came at one time. Penalties — we’ve got some things we’ve got to get cleaned up. We thought we had them cleaned up last week. Then we ended up getting the same penalties again. We’ve got to get that stuff cleaned up to be a great team. That’s why you play these games during the conference to get better for the playoffs.”
Conway trailed 14-0 before finally getting on the scoreboard early in the second quarter. Omolo found Rome Fields in the back of the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown pass. Adrian Mejia kicked the extra point.
At that point, it looked like Conway might get things rolling. The Wampus Cats turned the ball over on downs at the Cabot 37 on their next possession.
The Panthers took a 21-7 lead when quarterback Abe Owen scored on a 1-yard run with 3:01 left in the first half. Conway got that score back when Omolo scored on a 1-yard run of his own with 1:24 left to make the score 21-13 at halftime.
The teams traded punts to start the second half. The Panthers then drove 77 yards to take a 28-13 lead when Owen rolled right then threw back across the field to Gavin Reardon for an 11-yard touchdown pass with 6:05 left in the third quarter.
Conway cut the deficit to 28-20 when Omolo threw a short pass to Cris O’Neal, who took the ball 84 yards for a touchdown with 5:31 left in the third quarter.
After trading punts, Conway got the ball at its own 1 with 8:07 left in the game. The Wampus Cats picked up a first down on a fourth-and-one play when Omolo got the first down on a quarterback sneak. However, Omolo fumbled the ball and the Panthers recovered. Two Conway penalties moved the bal to the Conway 3 where Evion Jimerson scored the final touchdown of the game to make the score 35-20.
Cabot finished with 328 yards in total offense, including 251 yards rushing. Owen and Jimerson both rushed for over 100 yards.
Conway had 295 yards passing and 34 yards rushing. Omolo completed 31 of 46 passes for 295 yards. Jamarion “Boogie” Carr rushed for only 16 yards. He caught five passes for 28 yards.
Fields caught nine passes for 78 yards. O’Neal caught 8 passes for 137 yards. Jackson Anderson caught five passes for 28 yards.
The Wampus Cats will attempt to get back on the winning side when they host the Fort Smith Northside Grizzlies this Friday at John McConnell Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
