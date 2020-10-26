With 1:21 left on the clock in the fourth quarter at Eastern Kentucky, it looked like Central Arkansas was in familiar territory after once again coming back late.
After trailing all game, the Bears finally took a 28-24 lead when junior quarterback Breylin Smith ran for a 1-yard score.
UCA entered the fourth quarter down 10, but scored twice in a three-minute span to take the lead.
With Eastern Kentucky having to go 77 yards at an attempt to win with a backup quarterback, it was up to the UCA defense to make one final stand.
The Bears forced third down after two straight incomplete passes.
On third down, backup junior quarterback Dakota Allen, who began quarterbacking in the second half due to an injury to starting sophomore quarterback Parker McKinney, ran but was stopped short of the first down marker.
However, a personal foul penalty committed by UCA freshman linebacker gave the Colonels a free first down and 15 yards.
Four plays later, EKU converted on 4th-and-1, but on the next play, sophomore linebacker Jeremiah Gray roughed Allen after Allen rolled out and threw downfield, which granted the Colonels another free 15 yards and set them up with 21 yards to go.
On the next play, Allen connected with senior wide receiver Matt Wilcox to take a three-point lead with six seconds left in the game.
The UCA return was fumbled with an EKU recovery leading to a Bears loss.
It wasn’t just those two penalties that hurt UCA, though.
After Colonel punt returner Allante Leapheart fumbled a Bears punt, UCA was set up inside the red zone.
On the first play from scrimmage, Smith completed a 20-yard touchdown pass to freshman running back Marshun Douglas, but that was called back for an illegal man downfield.
Smith also intercepted in the end zone, which ended the Bears’ scoring threat late in the first.
“We turned the ball over in the red zone in the first quarter and had a touchdown called back because of a penalty in the first quarter,” UCA coach Nathan Brown said. “Both of those hurt and then you had 30 yards of penalties on that final drive that kept the drive alive. Credit to Eastern Kentucky though. They had poise and stayed with it and made big plays in the end. We have become so accustomed to making those two minute drives and the defense being on the field in the plays late to make it happen. It just caught up to us tonight.”
Brown said his Bears didn’t help themselves in the first half, but got it turned around in the second.
“The first half was not very good,” Brown said. “We’re killing ourselves. That’s the same story every week. It wasn’t necessarily what they did on defense. They’re good on defense and made some plays. I thought we ran the ball pretty well and threw and caught the ball when we needed it. We just hurt ourselves, whether it was a penalty, a missed assignment or simple things. We got cleaned up at halftime and I thought we played a lot better in the second half on offense.”
Part of playing better was also adjusting to Allen in the second half, who accounted for 144 of EKU’s 460 yards either through the air (85 yards) or on the ground (59 yards).
“It took us a drive or two to recognize what they were doing with him. They had some designed runs with him and some zone read stuff. He’s a big, strong kid and did a good job of running the football. They didn’t change a whole lot. It just took us a drive or two to get used to it. They gave us an opportunity to stay within the game and the offense executed up until that final drive and gave us a chance to win when it was all said and done.”
It wasn’t all bad for UCA in the loss, both Tyler Hudson and Lujuan Winningham topped the century mark in receiving as well as caught a touchdown pass.
“They are both playmakers,” Brown said. “Breylin trusts them and they got in some good matchups. We took advantage of some of their corner play and gave us an opportunity to get the ball to them and make plays when it matters.”
The Bears will get another shot at the Colonels two weeks from Saturday’s homecoming game against Missouri Western.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.