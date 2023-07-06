FAYETTEVILLE — The 2023 MLB Draft begins Sunday and as he does each year about this time Arkansas’ Dave Van Horn is hoping for some good news as his 2024 roster can take shape.

The draft used to be in June, but has been moved to surround the MLB All-Star Game in recent years. That is an unpopular move with several coaches including Van Horn.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.