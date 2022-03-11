Last week, I wrote about how canceling games and continuing the lockout could do irreparable damage.
Was it a little to bleak of an outlook? Probably so, but that was my fear as well as anger with the lack of a deal in place between the MLB Players Association and the owners.
The likely necessary vitriol that was spewed by the players seemed like things were getting worse before it ever got better, which left me with a pessimistic view of things turning around and actually have a baseball season start in early April.
Well, a little past 2 p.m. yesterday, the Collective Bargaining Agreement was agreed upon between the two sides and I was about as happy as I had been within the sports world as I have been in quite some time.
It’s not that I don’t enjoy watching football, basketball, hockey or even soccer, but baseball is the one I’ve been waiting on.
Spring Training should have started nearly a month ago, but the league canceled games last week.
However, with a deal now in place, a full 162-game schedule will be played, which includes nine-inning doubleheaders.
A lot of the new changes, I think, are quite welcome and should be exciting to see unfold.
Of course with anything, there are some things I’m not hugely in favor of, but alas, Major League Baseball is back.
In regards to the financial side of things, the pre-arbitration bonus pool has risen; the minimum player salary will increase by $80,000 by 2026; and the luxury tax threshold is higher and adds a fourth tier.
Among other changes will be the previously written about universal designated hitter; a 12-team postseason field; a draft lottery; and players can be optioned up to five times in a season.
Seemingly sticking around from last year will be the 20-round MLB amatuer draft, and the runner on second base to start an extra inning as well as the seven-inning doubleheaders that arose during the pandemic have been eliminated.
Currently, there is a 45-day window to approve rule changes for 2023, which includes a pitch clock, bans on shifts and larger bases.
I don’t overly care about the financial side of things, but the other stuff is where the meat is for me.
I don’t love an expanded playoff field, nor do I love the draft lottery.
While those two things combined may prevent tanking to an extent, we’ve seen the expanded playoff field not work well in the NFL, and the NBA hasn’t seen terribly much success from their current two-thirds of the league getting into the playoffs format.
As for the lottery, while the worse teams do have a higher chance to get a higher pick, there’s too much randomness to a lottery in a league where the team with the top payroll spent $220 million more than the bottom team.
The optioning of players will be heavily strategic for teams to utilize, and I love the universal designated hitter.
What I find as the most intriguing is the potential rule changes for 2023.
I’ve been watching a lot of MLB Network lately and they’ve been describing how it can put extra offense into the game because a pitcher will no longer throw a pitch and then walk around the mound for about 40 seconds to throw the second pitch.
He’ll have about 14 seconds when there are no batters on base to throw the following pitch and then about 19 seconds to throw a pitch with runners on.
Then, the enlargement of the bases are believed to help aid in more stolen bases, which seems to be a lost art in today’s game.
Finally, the most exciting thing for me is the banishment of shifts. I don’t think all shifting will be banned, but I think the shifting we’ve seen over the past several years will look much different than what we’ll start seeing in the future.
Whereas before a team could load up several guys on one side of the second base bag in a shift, I’ve seen that only two guys will be allowed to line up on one side of the second base bag.
What this will do is open the field for more extreme pull hitters and guys who have become more of a three-true outcome player, which refers to walk, strikeout or home run.
Because of the way shifting has evolved over the last several years, players have been robbed of hits they would otherwise get because there may be an extra fielder stashed deeper into the outfield, which could have been prime placement for a single.
I think we could see guys like Joey Gallo, who is a quintessential three-true outcome player start to see a rise in his slash line because he won’t be robbed of those shallow right-field hits.
And while as of this writing Friday afternoon, there hasn’t been much movement, there could be a flurry of free agent signings and trades that could occur because more than 300 guys are still without a contract for a season that starts April 7.
Overall, I think these changes can help the game of baseball on a professional level that would attract more eyes.
