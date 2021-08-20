Before I get started with this column, I wanted to say that I’m getting to the ‘Field of Dreams’ game a little late because my newborn son was sick and I was out when the game occurred, but here we go.
The overwhelming reception to MLB’s inaugural ‘Field of Dreams’ game has been positive, but it also showcased one of MLB’s biggest issues.
In fact, it drew MLB’s highest rating of 5.9 million viewers for a regular season baseball game in 16 years.
That is wonderful for the game of baseball that is continually being seen as a dying sport.
Trying to change the pace of the game; attempting to shorten games; placing in odd rules such as the runner on second in extra innings; baseball has been trying to grow its audience.
There’s no harm in that because every sport tries to do that.
Baseball does not have as large a fanbase as the NFL or have the global reach of the NBA, and that’s fine.
It doesn’t have to be a copycat league, but I think with the ‘Field of Dreams’ game, baseball proved that the problem isn’t with the game of baseball itself.
It may have served as a bit of nostalgia because of the 1989 movie starring Kevin Costner, but it was the overall presentation of the game.
For the pregame show, the MLB on FOX panel were dressed in old style clothes, as did game announcers Joe Buck and John Smoltz.
There were shots of the house and field that the ‘Field of Dreams’ movie was shot in.
Kevin Costner and players emerged from the corn fields to walk onto the field much like the movie did.
The MLB got this game right in so many ways.
And, it helped that it featured the AL Central’s division leader in the Chicago White Sox, and baseball’s most storied franchise in the New York Yankees.
The on-field play was fantastic as it ended with a Tim Anderson walk-off win for the White Sox.
The game was a blast and it seemingly set the MLB on fire.
The challenge now is how it can be replicated.
The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds are set to play at the ‘Field of Dreams’ field next season, and while the initial magic this year’s game had may not be there, it will still be a special occurrence.
But, as I mentioned, the game also exposed a problem that many fans continually have trouble with.
The game was played in Dyersville, Iowa, which if you look at an MLB blackout map, Iowans, along with southern Nevada, Oklahoma and Arkansas have it the hardest when trying to watch games.
Iowa is at the mercy of MLB’s blackout because they cannot watch Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Minnesota Twins, Kansas City Royals, Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals.
In Nevada, good luck being a fan of the Los Angeles Angels and Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, Oakland A’s and Arizona Diamondbacks.
Then, in Oklahoma and Arkansas, we don’t get access to St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers and Houston Astros games.
It’s incredibly frustrating that these games aren’t available to fans in certain areas unless they purchase an expensive sports package from a television service.
That doubly goes for people who purchase MLB.tv, the MLB’s streaming service that features live games from every team, except those teams that are in your blackout area.
I’ve voiced my frustration several times with the MLB over this because I can’t watch Chicago Cubs versus St. Louis Cardinals games because of these ridiculous blackout rules.
People have been calling for the end of blackouts, and here’s hoping they end soon.
Andy Robertson is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at arobertson@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.