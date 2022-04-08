One of the many things the most recent Collective Bargaining Agreement which was finally decided upon between the MLB Players Association and MLB owners was the idea to stop tanking.
The idea to implement a draft lottery like the NBA and NHL operate with, as well as expanded playoffs was to help curb teams from tanking.
But, right after the lockout ended, the perennial penny pinching Oakland A’s started a sell off of their better talent to once again go through a rebuild.
The Cincinnati Reds also chose to go this route by trading off their players soon after the lockout ended as well.
Now, I won’t fault a team for knowing it can’t compete with other teams and decide to take a step back in order to build up for a better future.
Is that considered tanking? Possibly, but if you know you have a roster that you’ve continually tried to compete with and continually come up short, especially with expiring contracts of older players, then sure, take a step back.
I guess I have this stance because the Chicago Cubs, along with the Houston Astros, were benefactors of tanking in the early 2010s and by the end of the decade, both had lifted one World Series trophy, trash can banging aside.
After the A’s and the Reds shipped off their players, graphics started floating around containing the top five spending teams in the league and the bottom five.
This led me to research what the net worth of each team’s owners’ net worth is.
Now, I certainly understand that revenue and net worth are two completely different things, but the results were largely disturbing.
At the time of researching this, probably going back two weeks at this point, the bottom four payrolls in baseball were of teams whose owners’ net worth passes $1 billion.
The lowest payroll in baseball when I conducted the research was the Baltimore Orioles’ $30.37 million, followed by the Cleveland Guardians’ $37.41 million, the Pittsburgh Pirates’ $37.875 million and the A’s $40.95 million.
Moves have happened since then, but the order now is the Orioles with the lowest, followed by the A’s, Pirates and Guardians in that order.
The net worth of each of those teams’ ownership largely suggests that those owners are not spending money on their team.
Orioles owner Peter Angelos is worth $2 billion; A’s owner John Fisher is worth $2.6 billion; Pirates owner Bob Nutting is worth $1.1 billion and Guardians owners, the Dolan family, which also owns the New York Knicks, is worth $4.6 billion.
The Orioles have been one of the worst teams in baseball for the last several years, but have some promising prospects likely coming this year, which would normally suggest the team should have been willing to start adding payroll and getting bigger name players to go along with their dynamic prospects.
Instead, the Orioles sat on their hands and barely made any moves.
There were rumors they offered Carlos Correa a hefty contract, but that marriage was never going to happen.
Prior to last season, the Guardians traded star shortstop Francisco Lindor to the New York Mets, signaling the end of a competitive baseball team in Cleveland for the time being.
The Pirates have had maybe two good years in my lifetime, but they’re usually the doormat of the NL Central.
And, the A’s generally compete a few years and then are a team that has to step back and rebuild.
I’m not saying that teams have to spend a ton of money every year to have a good team because teams like the Tampa Bay Rays and even the A’s can be successful in not spending money.
Heck, there was a pretty good book and then a movie about the A’s and their lack of money to put together a successful baseball team by evaluating in a different way than other teams.
But, anyone will tell you that it’s how the money is invested, but these owners should likely be putting up more money to field a competitive baseball team.
It’s why I’ve really wanted baseball to implement a salary floor where teams have to spend a certain amount of money.
Owners would never be for it, but I believe it would largely help with tanking.
To me, there’s no reason why the Guardians shouldn’t be spending more than it does.
The Los Angeles Dodgers ownership group has a net worth of $5 billion, and the Dodgers entered the season with the largest Opening Day payroll of any team at $285.5 million, surpassing luxury tax thresholds.
It’s time fans start voting with their wallet and not showing up to watch these teams where ownership isn’t willing to spend.
Or, these owners should have to surrender their teams if they aren’t willing to spend.
Tanking does nothing to help baseball.
Andy Robertson is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at arobertson@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.