Community Service, Inc. (CSI),has named Natalie Moix as the November First Tee Character Development Program Participant of the Month.
Natalie is in third grade at Theodore Jones Elementary School, and is the daughter of Meredith Moix.
Certified First Tee coach Sam Taylor coaches the program.
“Natalie has been a great addition to our program, and has done a great job learning the program’s core values each week,” Taylor said. “Natalie does a great job listening to instruction and improving her golf skills.”
Natalie recently joined the CSI First Tee Character Development program.
“My favorite part of the program is the different golf games, especially golf baseball,” Natalie said. “I like getting to work on my golf skills and increasing my distance while just playing a game with the friends that I have made at class. My favorite core value is respect because you have to show respect to other golfers and to the golf course as part of the game of golf,” said Natalie.
Natalie’s parents were excited to get Natalie involved in the CSI First Tee Character Development Program.
“I signed Natalie up for the First Tee program because she begged and begged me to after attending the week long golf camp over the summer,” Meredith said. “She enjoyed herself and I saw progress just in that week, so I knew it was a program that we wanted to continue throughout the school year. Since signing Natalie up for the program, I have seen a change in her in the areas of sportsmanship and perseverance. She is naturally competitive and tended to be too hard on herself if she didn't win or not want to finish if she knew she wasn't going to come in first. After a few weeks participating in the First Tee program, I started to hear her say things like ‘I might not be the best at golf, but I sure like it’ and ‘other kids are better than me at the game but I am having lots of fun!’ It has been a joy to see her realize that being first or on the winning team isn't the most important part of a sport!”
Natalie is currently at the PLAYer level where she is learning and understanding the First Tee Nine Core Values (Respect, Courtesy, Responsibility, Honesty, Sportsmanship, Confidence, Judgment, Perseverance and Integrity) as well as Essential Life Skills through the game of golf.
The CSI First Tee Character Development Program is now enrolling for the after school program that meets every Wednesday from 3:45 to 5 p.m. at the Arkansas Golf Center.
Register your child for programming or find out more about Community Service, Inc., and its programs for youth at its website csiyouth.com.
