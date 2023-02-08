I may be late to the party, but here is my take on the G.O.A.T. argument.
Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady announced his “real retirement” last week after playing in the NFL for 23 seasons, including 20 for the New England Patriots, who helped win six Super Bowl championships. He added one in Tampa Bay two years ago, bringing his total to seven, the most by any player in NFL history.
Does that make him the greatest of all time?
Even though I’m a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan, and I despise the San Francisco 49ers, I’ll argue to my grave that Joe Montana is the greatest NFL quarterback in history.
Here are a few reasons why.
During Montana’s career, he took a pounding. Quarterbacks were fair game for the most part. He had his share of injuries, including one that ended his career in the Bay Area, which led him to play a couple of seasons in Kansas City. Quarterbacks were not protected in the league like they are now. It’s a simple fact.
Montana won four Super Bowl championships during the 1980s, including two in a row in the last part of the decade.
Now, I will say this. Tom Brady is the best quarterback of this generation. What he did winning seven titles and going to the Super Bowl 10 times is amazing. I find it hard to believe that either one of those stats will ever be duplicated. Also, I thought maybe he was just a system quarterback under Patriots coach Bill Belichek. He proved that wrong when the Buccaneers won the 2021 championship under Bruce Arians.
I honestly think Brady is Top 3. Who is No. 2? That’s up for debate. I hate the Steelers, but I respect that Terry Bradshaw did, winning four titles in the 70s, including two over my Cowboys.
I think Roger Staubach is in the conversation. If he hadn’t gone to the U.S. Naval Academy then be required to serve four years in the navy, who knows how good he or the Cowboys could have been in the late 60s and 70s. He was called Captain Comeback for a reason.
People may disagree with me, especially Patriots fans. But this is what sports is all about – a great debate.
