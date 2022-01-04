Arkansas senior cornerback Montaric Brown of Ashdown, tweeted that Arkansas’ 24-10 Outback Bowl victory over Penn State Saturday in Tampa, Florida, marked his Razorbacks farewell.
Because all who played during the COVID-disrupted season of 2020 could apply that season’s eligibility to an extra year, Brown, a 2020 junior, could have returned to the Razorbacks.
However he will declare for the NFL draft, Brown tweeted post game Saturday.
“These past four years have been challenging and the best times of my life,” Brown posted “I’m thankful for the relationships I have built and the opportunities given to me to receive my degree from the best university in the world. I’m thankful for my family, academics staff and coaches for the support they have given me and for God to put me in this position.
“I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for giving a kid from Ashdown, Arkansas an opportunity to showcase his talent and live out his dream. I will forever be a Hog!”
Logging a pass breakup and one tackle against Penn State not often tested as Arkansas’ top cornerback, Brown, voted first-team All-SEC by SEC coaches, in his final season intercepted a team high five passes, book up 11 passes and made 54 tackles in his final Arkansas campaign playing for former Arkansas coaches Bret Bielema, Chad Morris and l 2019 interim coach Barry Lunney and in 2020 and 2021 for Sam Pittman.
Two Razorbacks from Arkansas’ 9-4 team, junior receiver and projected late first round draft choice Treylon Burks, and senior defensive end Tre Williams, declared for the draft and withdrew from team before the Outback Bowl.
