Moses Moody signed a national basketball letter of intent with the University of Arkansas Friday, bringing to the Razorbacks an Arkansas background starring in high school at both Little Rock Parkview and then for state champion North Little Rock polished by two years at Monteverde (Fla.) Academy.
Moody helped Monteverde go 25-0 for 2019-2020.
The experience and prowess that Moody has displayed rates the 6-6 guard 38th on ESPN’s top 100 list making him Arkansas’ highest rated recruit since eventual SEC Player of the Year current NBA forward Bobby Portis signed with the Razorbacks in 2013.
Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman expressed elation adding incoming freshman Moody to a 2020-2021 recruiting class including signed incoming freshman 6-9 forward Jaylin Williams of Fort Smith Northside and graduate transfers Jalen Tate, the 6-6 Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year at Northern Kentucky University, and 6-9 forward Vance Jackson from the University of New Mexico.
Incoming freshman KK Robinson of Bryant and Oak Hill (Va.) Academy has long committed to sign with Musselman’s Razorbacks and posted on Twitter that he will sign Monday.
Regarding Moody, Musselman Friday said, “Moses is such a complete player and fits our stylistic play so well with his versatility. He has the ability to score inside, off the bounce and from deep 3-point range. He can create shots for himself as well as create open shots for his teammates. He is an excellent rebounder for his position. He is a very good defender with his length and can guard a point guard, an off guard or a small forward.”
Musselman said Moody is as mentally ready to step in immediately as he is physically.
“Moses has great maturity for an incoming freshman,” Musselman said. “It’s not often you can look at a freshman and feel like he has leadership qualities. He is an incredible teammate who is incredibly unselfish.”
For obviously star-studded 25-0 Monteverde, Moody this past season averaged 11.6 points 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 60.1 percent from the field, 46.9 percent from 3-point range, and 82.1 percent from the free throw line.
As a sophomore for 2018 state champion North Little Rock, Moody averaged 18.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.1 stats and 1.4 shot blocks.
