FAYETTEVILLE — Gustavo Morantes was named Arkansas men’s golf associate head coach, Razorback head coach Brad McMakin announced.

Morantes spent this past season with the Houston Cougars prior to working three seasons at his alma mater, New Mexico, as an assistant coach (2019-22). In his four seasons as a collegiate coach, his teams made three NCAA postseason appearances. He had an award-winning playing career with the Lobos and still represents his native Venezuela in international amateur competitions.

