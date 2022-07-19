FAYETTEVILLE — The second day of the 2022 MLB Draft is in the books with five Razorbacks, one transfer and a former Hog being drafted.

The Razorbacks taken were shortstop Jalen Battles, right-handed pitcher Connor Noland, left-handed pitcher Evan Taylor, catcher Michael Turner and right hander Zebulon Vermillion. The transfer was UC Santa Barbara shortstop Jordan Sprinkle and former Razorback right-handed pitcher Caleb Bolden from TCU.

