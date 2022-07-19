FAYETTEVILLE — The second day of the 2022 MLB Draft is in the books with five Razorbacks, one transfer and a former Hog being drafted.
The Razorbacks taken were shortstop Jalen Battles, right-handed pitcher Connor Noland, left-handed pitcher Evan Taylor, catcher Michael Turner and right hander Zebulon Vermillion. The transfer was UC Santa Barbara shortstop Jordan Sprinkle and former Razorback right-handed pitcher Caleb Bolden from TCU.
The first player drafted was Sprinkle, 5-11, 180, who intended to transfer to Arkansas following his sophomore season just completed at UC Santa Barbara. Sprinkle went in Round 4 with pick No. 131 to the Chicago White Sox. Sprinkle hit three home runs, 35 RBI and hit .285 with 25 stolen bases. The slot for Sprinkle's pick was $452,700.
Battles, 6-2, 210, who Sprinkle was scheduled to replace at Arkansas, then went in Round 5 with pick No. 164. Sprinkle played in 66 games this season, all starts, and hit 10 home runs, 45 RBI and a batting average of .289. Battles went to Tampa Bay and his slot amount is $328,200.
Taylor, 6-4, 250, and Noland, 6-2, 215, went with back-to-back picks in Round 9. Taylor was taken by the Florida Marlins with pick 262 which the slot was $165.200. He pitched in 33 games this season finishing 5-0 with an ERA of 3.65. Taylor worked 44.1 innings fanning 54 and walking 16.
Noland was taken by the Chicago Cubs with pick 263. Noland was Arkansas' Friday night ace and had an outstanding postseason. He finished 8-6 appearing in 20 games with 19 starts. Noland worked 116 innings, struck out 113 and 34 walks. His slot was $164,500 for the pick.
Bolden, 6-2, 190, was drafted in Round 7 with pick No. 219 by the Boston Red Sox. That slotted to $208,600. In his one season with the Horned Frogs Bolden was 5-2 with an ERA of 6.23. He appeared in 23 games with one start. He worked 39 innings, struck out 46 and walked 19.
Turner, 6-2, 205, played one season at Arkansas. He was drafted in Round 9 with the 281 pick by the Chicago White Sox. The slot for that pick is $157,700. Turner appeared in 64 games including 63 starts. He hit nine home runs, had 53 RBI and hit .323.
Vermillion, 6-5, 240, was taken in Round 10 with the 299 pick which slots at $152,400. Vermillion appeared in 24 games, 26.1 innings pitched, 2-0 with an ERA of 2.39. Vermillion struck out 28 and walked 10 with two saves. The New York Mets drafted Vermillion.
The Razorbacks had three players drafted in Round 2 Sunday night as well as one high school recruit. Third baseman Cayden Wallace was taken by the Kansas City Royals with pick No. 49 which slotted at $1,580,000. Boerne (Texas) right-handed pitcher Cole Phillips was taken by the Atlanta Braves with pick No. 57. The slot value was $1, 340,000. Righty Peyton Pallette was taken by the Chicago White Sox with pick 62. That is slotted for $1,116,000. Robert Moore was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers at No. 72 as a shortstop. The slot for that pick is $914,900.
Monday's draft was bad news for Arkansas with Sprinkle and Noland. The Hogs had hoped to have both next season though that is in doubt now.
The draft concluded Tuesday with Rounds 11-20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.