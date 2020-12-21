On Dec. 9, we ran a column David Grimes wrote where he expressed the College Football Playoff needs restructuring, and I couldn’t agree more.
In fact, I’m sure a majority of college football fans feel this way.
And, while I certainly don’t want to step on David’s toes by writing this column, I wanted to look at recent developments as to why the CFP needs restructuring.
On that same day, after David had written his column, the Big Ten moved the goalposts on a rule it had in place prior to its season’s start.
The conference originally stated that teams would have to play in six games to be eligible for its conference championship game on Dec. 19.
It was put in place to persuade schools holding a division lead from backing out of games to secure its spot in the conference championship.
When the conference’s athletic directors met to amend its preseason rule, the conference’s bell cow Ohio State had only played five games, therefore, under the original rule, the Buckeyes were not eligible to compete in the conference championship.
Thus, it in turn would be harder to make a case for Ohio State to play in the CFP.
Now, I’m not accusing the Buckeyes of bowing out of games to secure its spot in the conference championship.
This is more about changing the rule after Ohio State’s regular season had finished.
While I would certainly not argue that Ohio State isn’t the best team in the Big Ten because it is — the Buckeyes proved that by having an undefeated 6-0 season while playing in the Big Ten and beating Northwestern in the championship game — but Ohio State should not have played in the championship game.
Instead, that honor should have gone to Indiana, a team that did play the required six games during the regular season.
So, I have to believe that the Big Ten athletic directors voted to abolish its preseason rule was based on money.
According to businessofcollegesports.com for the 2019-20 season, payouts to each conference for teams that make the semifinal games, i.e. the CFP, will total to about $6 million, while the conference will make $2 million fewer for non-playoff bowl teams.
I can’t imagine the difference in payout would differ much despite possible money restrictions in this season.
Additionally, conferences whose team participates in a playoff semifinal or national championship will receive $2.43 million in travel expenses for each game.
Had the Big Ten kept its rule and not allowed Ohio State into its conference championship, I think a case could be made for Ohio State to play in the CFP, but I also think it would be harder to make that case since the Buckeyes only played five games before the conference championship.
Thus, it paved the way for a CFP berth for Ohio State.
While that is frustrating in itself because a team deserving of playing in the Big Ten’s conference championship didn’t get in, Indiana had no chance of qualifying for the CFP.
The Hoosiers were seventh in the AP Top 25 and eighth in the Coaches Poll as of Dec. 20.
But, all of this is not the sole reason for playoff expansion.
On Dec. 20, the College Football Playoff Committee voted for No. Alabama, No. 2 Clemson, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Notre Dame into the four-team CFP.
While one could argue these are the four best teams selected to compete for the title, a case could be made for undefeated No. 8 Cincinnait, undefeated No. 12 Coastal Carolina, undefeated No. 22 San Jose State, one-loss No. 5 Texas A&M to compete in the CFP.
In his column, David Grimes said that the Central Florida teams from 2017 and 2018 likely would not have beaten Alabama or Clemson either of those years, but UCF deserved a shot.
I think the same could be said here.
It’s likely this year’s iteration of CFP teams would roll over the teams I mentioned, except for maybe Texas A&M, but those schools deserved a shot to play for the national title.
So, during a pandemic stricken year where even the professional ranks expanded their playoffs, why not at least experiment with an expanded playoff?
Expand it to the five Power Five conference winners and a Group of Five then two at-large bids get in, just like David stated in his column.
You’re still going to be leaving deserving teams out of that format, but at least it's better than the four-team format we have now.
Or, for some fun, expand it to 24, while eliminating meaningless nonconference games during the season and compete in the playoffs much like the FCS does.
Recently, the American Athletic Conference commissioner advocated for the Bowl Championship Series to return.
With this current format, we’re likely never going to see another Boise State competing in high-profile bowl games.
And, that is largely because since its inception, Alabama has competed in all but one CFP, the same for Clemson, while Ohio State has missed out three times.
If anyone is like me, sports are more fun when teams don’t rule the sport.
That’s why March Madness is so fun. Any team could eliminate another during any game.
Why not make the CFP more exciting than a boring CFP where it's pretty much a given that Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State are going to compete in the CFP?
I really think the CFP Committee missed out on a great opportunity to at least try expansion this year, and who knows when there will be expansion to the CFP?
