ATLANTA, Georgia — With the regular season at an end, the ASUN has announced its all-conference team, recognizing the 15 best golfers of the year.
Earning a spot on the ASUN's second team, Camila Moreno caps off a terrific season with a well-deserved honor.
Playing in every event for the Bears this season, Moreno put together a sub-74 stroke per round average, clocking in at 73.59 with a season low 68 on multiple occasions.
The sophomore took home first place honors in the Little Rock Golf Classic, winning by two strokes at a 4-under 212, aiding Central Arkansas to an overall victory.
The LRGC was one of four top-10 finishes for the Bogota, Colombia, native, who started the season with a ninth-place finish at the Golfweek Fall Challenge in mid-September.
She followed it up with her first top-five finish at the Ozark National Invitational, placing fifth and leading the Bears to third place.
After winning the LRGC, she went on to place seventh at the Chattanooga Classic to end the month of March, firing a 1-under 215 to put Central Arkansas in third place again.
Under Moreno's play, each top-10 finish as an individual led to a top-five finish for the team, with two third-place finishes and the victory at the Little Rock Golf Classic.
"A much-deserved award as we reflect back on her fall and spring,” Natasha Vincent said. “She has matured and is a top competitor within our conference and region. I see her playing to her strengths more than ever and she has used this year to build a stronger mentality. It's very fun to watch her play. She is very eager, and it's fun to coach her."
Moreno and the Bears will head April 17-19 to Valdosta, Georgia, for the ASUN Championships.
