Arkansas first-team All-SEC senior linebacker Grant Morgan of Greenwood announced Christmas Day his Christmas present to the Razorbacks program.
The fifty-year senior announced Friday he’ll be a sixth-year senior for the Razorbacks season via this year’s NCAA decision because of the coronavirus pandemic’s disruptions to grant 2020 seniors 2021 athletic eligibility if they wish it.
“Merry Christmas!” Morgan posted Friday on Twitter. “I’m not done being a Hog. My work here is unfinished. The best is yet to come. 31 is back!”
Already a UA grad and married, Morgan defers his eventual goal of enrolling in medical school to play another year for the Razorbacks off a personally storybook 2020 season with still next Thursday’s Texas Bowl game in Houston against the TCU Horned Frogs to play.
Joining the Razorbacks as a 2016 redshirting walk-on under Bret Bielema, Morgan eventually earned a scholarship lettering as a reserve linebacker mostly behind All-SEC middle linebacker Scoota Harris (2017-2019) and also in the NFL weakside linebacker Dre Greenlaw (2017-2018) under Bielema in 2017 and Chad Morris in 2018 and 2019.
Morgan had never started a Razorbacks game until the 2020 Arkansas arrival of Head Coach Sam Pittman, defensive coordinator Barry Odom and linebackers coach Rion Rhoades.
Other than missing the season’s final game against Alabama from a knee injury that apparently has sufficiently healed for Morgan to say he will play in the bowl game, Morgan in nine starts helped, the Razorbacks, 1-7, 0-8 and 0-8 the preceding three years in the SEC, go 3-7 with an entirely SEC schedule that easily could have been 6-4 but for an egregious officiating error in the 30-28 loss at Auburn and a couple of tough breaks, including Morgan’s third-quarter injury, in the 50-48 loss at Missouri, and a 27-24 home loss to LSU.
For his part, Morgan led the SEC in tackles, with 111, and led Arkansas in tackles for losses (7.5) including two quarterback sacks, was credited with two quarterback hurries, broke up five passes and intercepted a pass in the 33-21 victory over Ole Miss that he returned for a game-sealing 23-yard touchdown.
Morgan became the first Razorback on defense to be named All-SEC first-team by both the SEC Coaches and media voting for the Associated Press team, since linebacker Martrell Spaight in 2014.
He was a semifinalist for the Butkus Award annually voted the nation’s best linebacker and is one of three finalists for the Burlsworth Award, named for the late Razorbacks All-American offensive guard Brandon Burlsworth of Harrison, annually voted to the nation’s best player beginning his career as a walk-on.
Pittman hopes Morgan won’t be returning for 2021 as a lone 2020 Razorbacks senior.
““I have at least four right now that I know are coming back,” Pittman said recently. “I don’t want to put that out there because I’m going to try to get them all to do it at the same time, to be honest with you. Then there’s another few that I’m going to talk to.”
Arkansas left offensive tackle Myron Cunningham became Saturday’s the second Razorbacks senior announcing his return to the Razorbacks in 2021 for an extra senior season the NCAA granted as an option to 2020 fall semester seniors because of the postponement and cancellations wrought from the still raging covid-19 coronavirus.
Arkansas fifth-year senior first-team All-SEC middle linebacker Grant Morgan announced Friday his intentions to return to play for Coach Sam Pittman’s Razorbacks in 2021.
On Twitter Saturday, Cunningham posted: “These past two years have been nothing short of a blessing. I just wanna thank the Hog fans for all the support these past two years but we aren’t done yet. #OneMoreYear #WooPig.”
A native of Warren, Ohio, Cunningham after playing at Warren G. Harding High School played two years at Iowa Western Junior College before transferring in January, 2019 to play for former Arkansas Coach Chad Morris’ Razorbacks while recruited by the Oklahoma Sooners.
Variously at offensive guard and tackle, Cunningham started 10 games for Morris’ 2-10 Razorbacks.
Heeding new coach Pittman’s edict for a stouter offensive line, Cunningham, 6-7, bulked from 290 to 325 and started every game at left tackle for the 2020 Razorbacks that concluded their regular entirely SEC season at 3-7 following successive 0-8, 0-8 SEC campaigns under the Morris regime.
Cunningham was voted a late-season offensive co-captain after 2019 All-SEC running back Rakeem Boyd opted out to concentrate on preparing for the spring’s NFL draft.
While announcing their Cunningham and Morgan have unfinished 2020 business. Cunningham and defensive co-captain Morgan lead are among the team leaders set to play in Thursday’s Texas Bowl against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Texas Bowl at the NFL’s Houston Texans NRG Stadium.
It marks Arkansas’ second Texas Bowl appearance having trounced the Texas Longhorns, 31-7 in 2014 there and marks Arkansas’ first bowl anywhere since losing a 24-0 lead and the game, 35-24 to Virginia Tech in the 2016 Belk Bowl at Charlotte, N.C.
Arkansas starting offensive guard Ty Clary on Sunday night became the third senior to say he’s returning to play for Coach Sam Pittman’s Razorbacks in 2021.
Because of the 2020 postponements, cancellations and shortened fall 2020 fall athletics season, the NCAA allows 2020 seniors to return with 2021 athletic eligibility.
Starting middle linebacker Grant Morgan of Greenwood, second-year junior college transfer starting left offensive tackle Myron Cunningham and now Clary have announced they will return in 2021 while preparing to play Thursday’s Texas Bowl game in Houston against the TCU Horned Frogs.
On Twitter Sunday evening Clary tweeted with references to Pittman and Arkansas offensive line coach Brad Davis:
“Honored for the chance to play one more year for this State, my brothers and my Coaches! Unfinished Business!”
Clary of Fayetteville joined the Razorbacks in 2017 as a freshman walk-on under former Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema and quickly became a starting guard for four of the seven games he played for the 4-8 Hogs.
He was the starting center for Coach Chad Morris’ Razorbacks in 2018 and 2019. This season, fighting back from illness and injury, Clary started at guard, switching places with 2019 starting guard Ricky Stromberg moved to center by Pittman and Davis.
Following a Christmas break starting after last Wednesday morning’s practice to start heading for home to reassembling by Saturday evening in Fayetteville for covid-19 testing, the Razorbacks practiced Sunday and will do so again today. p
Pittman holds his last on campus press conference of 2020 today.
Following Tuesday morning’s practice, the Razorbacks fly to Houston and will get a Wednesday walkthrough at the game site, the NFL Houston Texans’ NRG Stadium.
The Arkansas vs. TCU Texas Bowl kicks off at 7 p.m. Thursday on ESPN.
