Senior receiver and Helena native Tyson Morris practiced with the Razorbacks Wednesday in Tampa, Florida, and apparently is ready to go for Arkansas’ 11 a.m. CST Saturday Outback Bowl game on ESPN2 against the Penn State Nittany Lions at the NFL Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Bucs’ Raymond James Stadium.
Now the Razorbacks now leading receiver, 21 catches for 305 yards and two touchdowns since 1,184 receiver Treylon Burks turned pro, Morris granted permission to report to Tampa, after the Razorbacks flew there Sunday.
“Tyson is dealing with some issues back home,” Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said after the Hogs practiced Monday.
“But if everything goes well we feel like he’ll be able to play in the game.”
After Monday’s practice Pittman said, “We needed him to come back. His legs looked fresher than the other guys because he hasn’t practiced. He’s a Super Senior. The kids seemed excited to see him.”
Four Penn State players, safety Jaquan Brisker and linebackers Brandon Smith and Ellis Brooks on their nationally renowned defense and the Nittany Lions’ leading receiver Jahan Dotson, and and two Razorbacks have opted out of Saturday’s game in Tampa, to declare they are turning pro and preparing for the NFL Combine and Pro Day leading into the spring NFL Draft.
John Ridgeway easily could be among them. He isn’t. Despite an invitation to play in the NFL scouts auditioning Senior Bowl in February indicating NFL teams’ interest, Arkansas graduate transfer via Illinois State defensive nose tackle preps to play Penn State.
““I was always raised when you start something you’ve got to finish it,” Ridgeway said. “The season’s not over yet so let’s finish it. Why opt out of a bowl game in Tampa Bay? I can say I got a sack and a couple of tackles in Tampa Bay’s stadium.”
Arkansas’ two opts out concern one the Hogs understood immediately. Projected first-round draft choice receiver Treylon Burks has played through injuries all season and would have taken a big health risk chancing one more before the draft. And graduate transfer defensive end Tre Williams turned pro hours after a driving while intoxicated charge likely would have suspended him for his final game.
Otherwise, seems any other Hogs turning pro will do so after the bowl game.
Senior cornerback Montaric Brown keeps practicing to play Saturday. Brown of Ashdown is a strong NFL candidate but also considering possibilities to return as a 2021 bonus senior given all 2020 players had the option of retaining their 2020 eligibility season because of the covid pandemic disruptions and cancellations.
“We’re strong, we’re family, a tight knit group,” Ridgeway said. “No one wants to leave our side. Everybody wants to finish what they started.”
Sanders surmises the outcome determines on those playing not those absent.
“I definitely feel with people opting out that’s got nothing to do with us,” Sanders said. “I feel like we’ve got to be there and be ready to play next man up.”
Ridgeway added, “Everyone has players opting out. We had a couple players on our team (opt out). Just keep going and the next guy steps up. It’s game week and we have Penn State on our mind.”
Whether hailing from up north in Illinois like Ridgeway or back home in sunny Florida like Razorbacks freshman running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders of relatively nearby Rockledge, the Razorbacks enjoy Tampa’s temperatures.
“I’m from Illinois and it’s snowing there right now,” Ridgeway said. “So being down here it’s nice walking around in shirt and shorts. Tampa Bay people have been treating us really nice and welcoming us with open arms. It’s a nice town. I’m enjoying it.”
So is Sanders even though of course he’s been there before.
“ I’m from Florida so I love this weather,” Sanders said. “It’s started off pretty good in Tampa. I’ve got a lot family down here in Rockledge which is about two hours away. My people are going to be there so I’ve got to show them something.”
Arkansas and Penn State have one common opponent.
The Auburn Tigers, wining their SEC West game with Arkansas, 38-23 at Reynolds Razorback Stadium after losing in September to 28-20 to Penn State in a big SEC vs. Big 10 clash at Penn State’s Happy Valley in State College, Pa.
Sanders said Auburn is not only a common opponent but of Arkansas’ 2021 opponents most resembles Penn State defensively.
“With their rushing I would definitely say Auburn,” Sanders said. “They rush a lot. The linebackers, their thing is coming down with pressure.”
Versus a non-conference opponent, the Razorbacks by far came out most inspired for their 40-21 victory over Texas in the season’s second game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
Sanders seeks that team peak again facing traditional Big Ten power Penn State.
“ I think we should treat this game just like Texas (still in the Big 12 but future accepted into the SEC) with them trying to come into the SEC,” Sanders said. “So I feel like we come and attack Penn State just like that.”
