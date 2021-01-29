Friday’s announcement from the ASUN Conference came and with it are plenty of topics to talk about, which I will likely be covering in the coming days/weeks.
It was announced that the University of Central Arkansas, alongside Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State are joining the ASUN as members, but also to establish a football conference.
This is exciting news and something that has been rumored since mid-November and finally became official Friday.
With the four Texas schools leaving the Southland Conference, it was time for UCA to look elsewhere, and by some accounts, UCA was looking to move out before the Texas schools planned to.
And, I guess we can look back and see that the writing was on the wall.
Three of the schools set to leave the Southland – UCA, Abilene Christian and Stephen F. Austin – opted to play football in the fall as regularly scheduled after the Southland Conference announced it would cancel the fall season and opt to play in the spring.
UCA became a forerunner for playing football in the fall, being the first to play Division I football in 2020 and then constructing a 10-game schedule that made it through nine before Louisiana-Lafayette had to cancel the season finale.
UCA decided it was best to go ahead and play that schedule because there were doubts on whether the pandemic would get worse or not.
Sure enough, COVID cases, deaths and hospitalizations are higher than they’ve been since the pandemic started, so in hindsight, it was probably a good thing to go ahead and play instead of risking playing football in the spring and then again in the fall.
So, not all schools were not on the same page, and it has increasingly been made aware that several of the SLC schools were not on the same page.
This led to UCA’s new destination in the ASUN Conference.
I eventually want to dig into the ASUN Conference as a whole and explain its history because there needs to be some familiarity across the board.
The ASUN presents a great opportunity, and though there are only five football-playing schools at this current time, I do think the five schools are a strong core to start building a conference.
UCA has had a winning season every year since 2015, Kennesaw State has risen to become one of the best teams in the FCS, both Jacksonville State and Eastern Kentucky have a rich history and North Alabama was a Division II power before it moved up to DI.
Also, this comes with new markets.
The ASUN features markets in Florida; Lexington, Kentucky; Atlanta, Georgia; Nashville, Tennessee; as well as Alabama and Virginia markets.
And, UCA’s football recruiting pipeline has fit the area as well with several student-athletes coming from the southeast.
Admittedly, I have been a little critical of the travel because of those Florida and Georgia schools, but it sounds like travel will be cut down with the creation of two divisions: an east and west.
It is a little disappointing that there isn’t six schools off the rip to get an automatic qualifier, which sets up partnership opportunities, but UCA athletic director Brad Teague seems confident the number will grow soon to grab that AQ by next football season at the latest.
All things considered, I feel like this is a great new beginning for UCA.
As coach Nathan Brown said in the press conference Friday, which I’ll also dig into his comments more in the coming days, UCA has done well in its previous two stops – Southland Conference and the Gulf South Conference.
As cliche as the saying is, I do think the future is bright for UCA athletics being in the ASUN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.