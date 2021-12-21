Community Service, Inc. (CSI) has named Wesley Moyer as the December First Tee Character Development Program Participant of the Month.
Moyer is in sixth grade at Ruth Doyle Middle School, and is the son of Mike and Heather Moyer.
Certified First Tee coach Sam Taylor coaches the program.
“Wesley has come into the program with a strong desire to become a better golfer,” Taylor said. “Wesley has done a great job learning life skills and core values each week.”
Wesley recently joined the CSI First Tee Character Development program.
“My favorite part of the program is meeting new people from all around Conway and being able to socialize with other golfers,” Wesley said. “My favorite core value is honesty because it makes life and golf more fun when you don’t have to worry about anyone lying and cheating.”
Wesley’s parents were excited to get Wesley involved in the CSI First Tee Character Development Program.
“We signed Wesley up for the program when he first became interested in golf as a way to meet other golfers and practice his skills,” Heather said. “Aside from his golf game improving, we have noticed an improvement in his level of patience with others and his desire to be honest in the game and in other areas.”
Wesley recently certified at the PLAYer level and is now at the Par Level.
At the Par level, Wesley is exploring his game and the First Tee Nine Health Habits through the game of golf.
The CSI First Tee Character Development Program is now enrolling for after school program that will meet every Wednesday from 3:45 to 5 p.m. at the Jim Stone Elementary School gym starting Jan. 12, 2022.
Register your child for programming or find out more about Community Service, Inc. and its programs for youth at their website csiyouth.com.
