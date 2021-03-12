It was a rough day for Mt. Vernon-Enola basketball as both boys and girls teams were eliminated from the Class 1A Tournament on Friday.
There was little the Mt. Vernon-Enola Lady Warhawks could do Friday to stop Viola once the second quarter got underway in the Class 1A Girls State Championship game as the MVE girls season ends in a 62-44 loss.
Entering the second quarter with the Lady Warhawks clutching onto an 11-10 lead, a layup by senior Brooke Adcock separated the two teams by three points.
Answering that layup was a layup from Viola senior Sami McCandlis, which was the beginning of a hot streak that stayed with McCandlis the rest of the game.
Down 13-12, McCandlis fired off three straight 3-pointers to create a 21-13 MVE deficit that grew bigger over time.
McCandlis was finally answered on a 3-pointer by Lady Warhawk freshman Marlee Raby put MVE back within five.
After a layup by Longhorn senior Lindsey Browning, the Lady Warhawks pulled within four on a 3-pointer from senior Kassidy McJunkins.
Another 3-pointer by McCandlis extended the lead to seven, but answering right back was MVE freshman AJ Person on a 3-pointer to pull back within four.
A post jumper as the halftime buzzer sounded by Browning began a run that would eventually help Viola advance over the Lady Warhawks.
Out of the break, the Longhorns scored seven unanswered to jump out to a 13-point lead.
Over the course of the third, MVE managed just five points to Viola’s 15, causing a 43-27 deficit heading into the final frame.
After the Longhorns scored on a layup and a 3-pointer, it turned into a game of free throws as Viola scored their final 14 points at the free-throw line.
Unfortunately, the Lady Warhawks’ season ends, but not all was lost this season as MVE put together a 26-5 overall record and a 10-1 Class 1A-4 Conference record, which also included a Class 1A Region 3 Championship.
The Lady Warhawks marched through the Region 3 Tournament, winning by 21, 14 and 13 in their three games.
Unfortunately, MVE ran into a tough Viola team in the second round.
Boys
Izard County 69,
Mt. Vernon-Enola 38
A strong third quarter helped push Izard County over Mt. Vernon-Enola as the Cougars outscored the Warhawks 29-7 over the quarter to push to the eventual 69-38 win.
Like the Lady Warhawks game that preceded Izard County and Mt. Vernon-Enola, both teams played a tightly contested first quarter with the Cougars holding a 13-12 lead.
But, Izard County started to open things up in the second quarter.
Tied at 18, Cougar senior Caleb Faulkner splashed a 3-pointer from the top of the key, followed by a pair of baskets from senior Noah Everett to take a 25-18 lead.
MVE closed the gap on a shot at the post by senior Jayden Shaw and a corner 3-pointer by senior Carter Smothers.
After Smothers’ 3-ball, Izard County opened things up, going on a 13-0 run that spanned the final moments of the second and the opening of the third quarter.
Warhawk sophomore Kyler Chapman knocked down a 3-pointer, but the Cougars poured on eight more points to go up 50-26.
Izard County enacted the sportsmanship rule off a Faulkner layup early in the fourth.
A bright spot late in the game for MVE was when senior Wesley Booker stepped onto the court for the first time since tearing his ACL in the sixth game of the season.
He buried a 3-pointer and checked out in what was an emotional moment for the senior.
Unfortunately for the Warhawks, Izard County was too much Friday after MVE won the Class 1A Region 3 Tournament and earned the top seed from Class 1A-4.
The Warhawks beat Lead Hill 82-68 to earn a spot among the final eight teams in the tournament.
MVE’s season ends with a 16-15 overall record and a 6-6 conference record.
