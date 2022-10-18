Basketball season for the non-football playing schools started Monday.
MVE boys
Basketball season for the non-football playing schools started Monday.
MVE boys
Mt. Vernon-Enola opened the 2022-23 season with a 56-47 win over Rural Special at Pangburn High School.
The score was tied 15-15 after one quarter. The Warhawks led 27-26 at halftime.
Cody Hoover led Mt. Vernon-Enola with 15 points. Logan Loyd had 13. Tav Henry scored seven. James Rodgers had five. Kyler Chapman scored four. Anthony Bushong had three. Brad Coran scored two.
MVE girls
Mt. Vernon-Enola led 44-33 at halftime en route to a 77-56 win over Rural Special in the season opener Monday night.
Dessie McCarty led all scorers with 37 points. Coree Kyle had 13. Marlee Raby had 11. Ally Mendoza scored six. AJ Person had four. Jaley Belote and Alyssa Gilbert scored three points each.
(0) comments
