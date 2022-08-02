The Wampus Cat Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet will be held on Friday, Aug. 26 at Conway High School. Today, the Log Cabin Democrat continues profiling the Class of 2022 inductees.
Today’s honorees were multi-sport stars in high school and continued their success at UCA.
Erika Setzler won the Ruth Doyle Award for outstanding senior female athlete in 2010.
Before that, she was one of the 2005-06 honorees for the annual 8th grade Marvin Delph Student-Athlete Award, for achievement in the classroom and on the field.
As a freshman in 2006, Setzler won the Class 7A individual cross country title. She finished runner-up in 2007, then won again as a senior in 2009.
In 2009, she was 3200-meter champion at the state track meet.
Four-times she was named all-state in both cross country and in track, and she qualified for the Arkansas cross country all-star meet all four years of high school.
As a senior, she was named the 2009-10 Gatorade Cross Country Runner of the Year for the state of Arkansas.
On the links, Setzler earned all-state honors in twice, helping the Wampus Cat golf team to a state runner-up finish in 2009. She also was a member of the 2008 state champion basketball team.
Setlzer continued her career at the University of Central Arkansas.
She captured the Southland Conference steeplechase championship in 2013 with a time of 10:31.9 and again in 2014 clocking in at 10:20.
Those victories qualified her for a spot in the NCAA D1 West Regionals. She was named All-SLC steeplechase in 2013 and 2014 and holds the UCA facility record in that event.
In 2013, Setzler earned All-SLC honors in cross country, advancing to the NCAA cross country regionals that year.
In 2014, she was named to the SLC All-Academic track team.
Setzler is a Certified Personal Trainer and competes in road races and triathlons. In 2018, she represented the USA in the world triathlon championships in Australia.
Mark Turner was a versatile athlete who earned All-American honors in one sport as a high schooler and All-American honors in a different sport in college.
Turner was one of the greatest high school pole vaulters in Arkansas history. His career best vault was 15 feet, 4 inches.
As a Wampus Cat, he was named all-state twice, in 1982 and 1983, when he won the event at the Class AAAA state meet.
As a senior in 1983, he vaulted 15-1.5, shattering the old Class AAAA record of 14-4.
He also won twice at the Meet of Champs, as a junior and a senior, winning in 1983 with a Meet of Champs record 15-2.
Turner was an All-American as a senior in 1983, when he was ranked in the Top 10 in the country.
His senior year he also played football for the Cats.
Turner originally signed a track scholarship to attend Arkansas State University, but he instead decided to stay home to play football at the University of Central Arkansas.
He had a stellar career at UCA where he was a four-year letterman and three times named All-AIC.
A safety, he ended his career as UCA’s career interception leader with 26.
As a senior in 1986, Turner had five interceptions in one game, including an amazing four in one quarter. The five picks tied the school record set in 1951 by fellow WCSHOF inductee Ken Stephens.
Turner played on UCA’s 1984 and 1985 NAIA national championship teams and was named NAIA All-American in 1985 and 1986.
He signed a free agent contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1986.
Turner has been inducted into the UCA Sports Hall of Fame.
Tickets to the banquet are available by contacting the CHS athletic office at (501) 450-6631 or fluesmeb@conwayschools.net.
