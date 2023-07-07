The Wampus Cat Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet will be held on Friday, Aug. 18, at Conway High School. In the coming weeks, the Log Cabin Democrat will be profiling the Class of 2023 inductees.
These first two were both multi-sport stars who stayed in Conway to play college basketball.
Tom “Robbie” Robinson won the Frank E. Robins Award for outstanding senior athlete in 1964.
He ran the 440-yard and the 880-yard events in track. As a sophomore, Robinson finished fourth at the Class AA state track meet in the 880-yard run.
A 5’ 11” guard, he was named all-state basketball in 1963 and 1964 and played in the 1964 all-star basketball game.
As a senior, Robinson led the Cats to a state runner-up finish in 1964.
The Arkansas Gazette described Robinson as “a driver and jump-shooter deluxe” and named him the state’s Class AA player of the year that season.
The Wampus Cats were Region III AA champions and one of the very best Class AA teams in Arkansas.
But back then, the state tournament combined the Class AAA and Class AA into one big event at Barton Coliseum in Little Rock.
In the opening round, Conway beat fellow Class AA foe Malvern in overtime 56-54.
Then, Conway faced a murder’s row of the Class AAA Big 10 tri-champions.
In the quarterfinals, Conway prevailed 46-44 over Pine Bluff, with Robinson leading the way with 22 points.
In the semifinals, Robinson poured in 33 points, going 13-19 from the field, in a rout over El Dorado 71-54.
In the finals, a then-record 5,715 fans watched Conway take on Class AAA North Little Rock for the title.
The Wampus Cats led at halftime, but finally fell to the Chargers by a score of 65-48, despite Robinson’s 22 points.
Conway finished the season 26-8, with seven losses coming to Class AAA teams.
Robinson went on to play basketball at Arkansas State Teachers College, now the University of Central Arkansas.
Robert Wright won the Frank E. Robins Award for outstanding senior athlete in 1981.
A 6-3 forward with amazing leaping ability, he earned a starting role on the basketball team as a sophomore. As a junior, he was named all-state.
As a senior, Wright led Conway to a runner-up finish at the 1981 Class AAAA state tournament. He led the Cats with 20 points in the title game.
In addition to again being named all-state, Wright played in the 1981 all-star game and was voted the game’s Most Outstanding Player.
Wright played on the inaugural AAU Wings team in 1980, which won the AAU state championship and was All-American Honorable Mention.
All-State in track as well, Wright was a long jumper and high jumper, and usually won both events at every meet.
At the 1981 state meet, he was again a double winner. Wright took the long jump with a leap of 23 feet, 3.5 inches and the high jump at 6- 7, leading Conway to the Class AAAA state championship.
At the 1981 Meet of Champs, Wright doubled up one final time, winning the long jump and setting the state record high jump at 7-1.
That earned Wright national high school All-American Honorable Mention honors and stood as the state record for many years. It is still the best in CHS history.
Wright played basketball at Hendrix College where he led the AIC in rebounding as a junior.
As a senior, Wright helped the Warriors advance to their first ever NAIA National Tournament.
He returned to the track his senior season and won the 1985 AIC high jump title, clearing 6-10.
Wright has been inducted into the Hendrix Sports Hall of Honor.
Tickets to the banquet are available by contacting the CHS athletic office at (501) 450-6631 or fluesmeb@conwayschools.net.
