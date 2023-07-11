x

Arkansas’ Jared Wegner trots around the bases after hitting a home run against UNLV. Wegner was drafted in the ninth round of the MLB Draft by the New York Yankees.

 Mike Harris / Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas pitcher Hunter Hollan as well as outfielders Tavian Josenberger, Jace Bohrofen and Jared Wegner heard their names called on day two of the 2023 MLB Draft.

Hollan was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the third round (No. 74 overall) before Josenberger was picked up by the Baltimore Orioles later in the same round (No. 100 overall). Bohrofen was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth round (No. 184 overall), and Wegner was scooped up by the New York Yankees in the ninth round (No. 282 overall).

