Central Baptist College head volleyball coach Stephanie Irwin has announced the addition of another new player to her 2020 recruiting class. Molly Murphy will join the Mustangs this fall.
Murphy, a setter from Palm Springs, Calif., led her league in assists twice at Palm Springs High School. She was also a three-year starter, a team captain as a senior, an all-conference selection as a senior as well as making the honor roll four times and earning three all-academic team nominations. Additionally, she was one of 12 athletes honored at the boys and girls club spots luncheon. Join us in welcoming Molly to the Mustang family!
For all recruiting new involving the Mustangs this offseason, be sure to follow @gocbcmustangs on Twitter and Instagram and like Central Baptist College Athletics on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.