Since my column last Saturday, a lot has happened around sports, both locally and nationally, so here are some musings from this week’s events.
Starting locally, UCA and Arkansas State were set to square off Saturday in Jonesboro for the first time since 2016 when the Bears knocked off the Red Wolves 28-23 in Jonesboro.
Originally, the two teams were not supposed to play until 2021, but due to COVID-19 and cancellations and postponements around college football, the two schools agreed to play this year.
Unfortunately, COVID struck this game as Arkansas State didn’t have enough players in a position group and were forced to postpone this week’s game to Oct. 10.
UCA was originally scheduled to play Eastern Kentucky that day, but that game was moved back to Oct. 24.
Also noting scheduling oddities for this season is the fact that UCA played the first college football game of the season against Austin Peay, turning around to play five days later against Alabama-Birmingham.
When the Bears host Missouri State on Oct. 26, that will be three consecutive Saturdays since UCA last played and 16 days since the UAB game.
While Arkansas State could not play, Army was willing to step in and host the Bears for a game, but with shortened time to make everything line up for the game to be played and to prepare for a triple-option offense, a game couldn’t formulate.
Staying locally, the Conway Wampus Cats had this week off, but were scheduled to travel and play Little Rock Southwest for the first time Sept. 25, but due to COVID, the Daryl Patton-led Gryphons had to cancel Friday’s game along with the following week’s game against Cabot.
According to Arkansas Activities Association’s COVID guidelines, the games will be considered a no contest and the teams will remain eligible for postseason play should they qualify.
In Conway and UCA’s case, if there are COVID cases among the team still lingering, this will allow those student-athletes to heal up.
Regardless of what teams these guys play for, I hope they will stay safe and get healthy.
These teams playing at full health is what we want as football fans.
While games were impacted locally, the NFL started and information released last Sunday suggested that among 5,000 personnel, there were zero positive COVID cases after week one.
Since then, however, only seven personnel members were confirmed positives.
With games at the high school, college and professional levels around the state, along with pressure from coaching staffs, the Big Ten announced Wednesday to push forward with its collegiate football season.
Currently, the schedule for Big Ten football is set to begin the weekend of Oct. 23-24 and will be an eight-game schedule with an opportunity for a ninth game in the conference championship.
Originally, the council of presidents and chancellors voted 11-3 to postpone the season until spring, but voted unanimously to restart sports.
I have to believe that seeing football being pulled off at different levels while following strict protocols was encouraging, as well as the opportunity to play for a national championship.
The Buzz 103.7’s Justin Acri and Wess Moore also made the point that if middle school, high school and NFL teams are playing football at this time, there’s really no need to not be playing football as long as protocols are being followed.
Also, you have to consider that things may not be much better when we get to the spring. There’s no way of knowing what can happen during this time.
With the announcement, USA Today sports columnist Christine Brennan called the Big Ten’s decision to play football the “darkest day in conference’s sports history.”
If you’re currently scratching your head with this one, I completely understand.
While I personally believe Brennan’s remarks are likely to get a rise out of people, she was rightly called out on the horrifying events the Big Ten has been troubled with since 2011 — the year the Jerry Sandusky scandal broke.
I wouldn’t exactly call deciding to play football when so many organizations are showing they can pull it off is darker than a child sex scandal that was knowingly hidden from the public.
Nor would I call deciding to play worse than the Larry Nassar scandal that broke in 2017 where he was not only charged for sexual misconduct with minors, but having child pornography in his possession.
In fact, I found an article by Dennis Dodd on CBS Sports that lists 16 different scandals that 11 schools of the Big Ten’s 14 member institutions have been involved in since 2011, including the Sandusky and Nassar scandals and the Maryland DJ Durkin incident where one of his football players died.
I hope this is just a mistake on Brennan’s part to not acknowledge those incidents, but more likely this is a Skip Bayless, Stephen A. Smith type of take that is there to get a rise out of people.
I hope the Big Ten can function properly and can play the full eight-game slate.
