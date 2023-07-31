FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas coach Eric Musselman has completed his 2023-24 roster with the addition of Southern Miss forward Denijay Harris.
Harris, 6-6, didn’t go public with his decision to join the Razorbacks until this past weekend though he has been in the program for a few weeks. He originally committed to New Mexico State upon entering the transfer portal, but then de-committed on June 12.
He started 22 of the 28 games he played in during the 2022-23 season at USM, averaging 8.9 points and 5.6 rebounds in 24.1 minutes per outing while shooting 56.5 percent from the field and 67.8 percent from the free throw line.
He scored in double figures 14 times last season, including a 22-point, eight-rebound performance in a 74-57 road win over Arkansas State on Jan. 14.
In 82 career games at USM spanning three seasons, Harris made 32 starts and totaled 416 points, 331 rebounds, 46 assists, 42 steals, and 12 blocks while shooting 52.5 percent from the field and 63.9 percent from the free throw line.
Musselman now has five returning players, two freshmen and seven transfers for the upcoming season. One of the transfers, Washington guard Keyon Menifield will redshirt this season and not be on scholarship.
