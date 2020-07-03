Eric Musselman has hired David Patrick as associate head coach.
Patrick comes to Arkansas after being the head coach at UC Riverside from 2018-20. At Arkansas, Patrick will replace Chris Crutchfield who left on June 1 to accept the head coaching job at East Central University. Patrick, 44, also had assistant coaching experience in the SEC as he was at LSU from 2012-2016, during which time he and Musselman were on Johnny Jones’ staff in 2014-15. Musselman is pleased to be able to add Patrick to his staff.
“I have known Coach Patrick both professionally and personally for many years,” Musselman said in a press release on Wednesday. “We have a great bond and he will fit seamlessly into our basketball family. He brings so much to our program. He has Division I head coaching experience, experience evaluating talent in the NBA from his time with the Houston Rockets, and an incredible reputation as a recruiter. His basketball knowledge is excellent, and he is someone I have great comfort discussing all the intricacies that go with building a winning program.”
During a Zoom conference with beat reporters, Musselman talked more about the hiring of Patrick and how the friendship played into the hire.
“Coach Patrick and I really got to know each other when he was an assistant coach at St. Mary’s,” Musselman said. “We loved sitting around talking basketball. He’s a guy that is a basketball junkie. Very good on the practice floor. When I got to watch him on the floor at St. Mary’s obviously he’s known as an incredible recruiter, but he’s really, really good on the floor. He’s a guy that loves individual player development.
“He’s just as well-rounded coach as I’ve been around recruiting aspect to the X’s and O’s to game prep to practicing individual skill development.”
He and Patrick worked for Jones at LSU during the 2014-15 season as assistant coaches.
“Then when he was at LSU and coach Jones was looking for another coach it was my connection to coach Patrick that introduced coach Jones and I to each other,” Musselman said. “We got to spend a year at LSU together.
“I couldn’t be more excited to have him join us. He has obviously got recruiting ties having worked in the SEC and also being at TCU. Just not many coaches that have head coaching experience at the Division I level have recruited and proven recruiter at the Division I level and also in our own league. Also someone that has NBA experience as well having worked with the Houston Rockets.”
Patrick, a native of Melbourne, Australia, spent two seasons as head coach of the Highlanders, compiling an overall record of 27-38 spanning the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons before leaving to join Musselman in Fayetteville. His team last year finished 17-15 overall, including 7-9 for 6th place in the Big West Converence.
“I am honored to be reuniting with Coach Musselman at the University of Arkansas,” Patrick said in the UA press release. “I am incredibly grateful for my time as head coach at UC Riverside and want to sincerely thank every single person that I had the pleasure of working with during my time there. I especially want to thank (Director of Intercollegiate Athletics) Tamica Smith Jones and the administration at UC Riverside for giving me the opportunity of serving as their head coach, as well as our student-athletes, for without you, I would not be in this position. The chance to help lead the historic Arkansas program, be close to home, and return to SEC basketball was one that my family and I could not turn down. We cannot wait to get down to Fayetteville and I cannot wait to get to work to continue pushing the Razorback program forward.”
Musselman explained that he reached out to Patrick to start the wheels in motion to get him to Arkansas. He also talked about how the friendship developed at St. Mary’s.
“After my short Sacramento Kings stint when I was doing media stuff and I would take my two sons to rebound for him and work them out at St. Mary’s after their practices,” Musselman said. “It was between jobs when I had plenty of time to watch and observe.
“He was the first name when we had an opening I thought would be really good and fit in with our entire staff and knows me. I loved his background of being a player at a high level, his connections to Australia and I’ve seen him work as a recruiter. He was the first guy and he had a really good year this year at Riverside. He has been there for two years now and he was building it upward swing. You look at some of the games and wins they had this year including at Nebraska. He was building something that was probably going in the direction of being something really special in the Big West. However, having said that, we do have mutual friends in Johnny Jones and Brendan Suhr. I asked both of them guys to talk to coach Patrick. I had worked with Brendan Suhr with the Orlando Magic and Brendan had come to LSU once I had taken the Nevada job. So a lot of interconnecting pieces that I had talked to and also asked if they could talk to coach Patrick.”
Musselman emphasized it wasn’t just one phone call to hire Patrick.
“There was a lot of back and forth and it was hard for coach Patrick to leave a head coaching job,” Musselman said. “I can tell you that wasn’t an easy decision for him.”
Musselman also said there’s nothing new on the Isaiah Joe situation. Joe is still weighing whether to go to the NBA or return to Arkansas for the 2020-21 season.
