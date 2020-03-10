FAYETTEVILLE — At 3-15 in league play, the 11-20 overall Vanderbilt Commodores finished last in the 14-team SEC.
Nevertheless, Arkansas coach Eric Musselman says Vandy is among the last teams he or any SEC coach would want to open against in the SEC Tournament.
First-year Arkansas coach Musselman’s Razorbacks, 19-12 overall but only 7-11 in the SEC for an 11th-place league finish, open the SEC Tournament against first-year Vandy coach Jerry Stackhouse’s Commodores on Wednesday night at Bridgestone Arena in Vandy’s Nashville hometown at approximately 8:15 p.m on the SEC Network, following the 6 p.m. first-round game between 12th-place Ole Miss and 13th-place Georgia.
“There’s not anybody in the SEC that wants to play Vanderbilt right now,” Musselman said Monday. “I can tell you that. They’ve played well the last two games.”
The Commodores, 0-18 in the SEC last season under former coach Bryce Drew and starting 0-8 in the SEC this season, broke their SEC skid upsetting LSU, 99-90 on Feb. 5 at the Memorial Gym in Nashville.
After another seven losses, one by only four points at Tennessee, they closed the SEC season upsetting Alabama, 87-79 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and last Saturday at Memorial Gym beating the South Carolina Gamecocks, 83-74.
South Carolina, 18-13 overall and sixth, 10-8 in the SEC, earns the bye Thursday night to play Wednesday’s Arkansas versus Vandy winner.
Musselman says it’s “ utterly insane” for him to look beyond Vandy in a tournament that for the last two bracket survivors play Sunday’s championship game.
“If we don’t win that one game, talking about anything beyond Wednesday is senseless,” Musselman said. “If we are able to advance and win that game, we’ll get ready for the next game and then so on and so forth. To do anything other than figure out how to beat Vanderbilt would not be very smart.”
For any on his staff to do so apparently risks his wrath.
“I had a meeting this morning with our staff and it was like, ‘Look, between now and when the game ends against Vanderbilt, I don’t want anybody talking about anything other than how do we beat Vanderbilt?’” Musselman said. “That’s how much respect I have for them. That’s how I feel about how well they’re playing.”
Musselman even riveted back to Vanderbilt on Monday when asked about the chances of Arkansas junior guard Mason Jones being named SEC Player of the Year.
Jones, averaging 22.0 points, leads the SEC in scoring.
Mississippi State forward Reggie Perry, sixth in SEC scoring at 17.4 and tops in rebounding, 10.1, and Nick Richards and Immanuel Quickley off SEC regular season champion Kentucky also are considered strong candidates.
“Yes, certainly I think Mason is one of the best players in the league for sure,” Musselman said. “Obviously coaching him and being a part of the Razorback family you have your opinion on how well he’s playing. Without a doubt he’s one of the best offensive players in the country. Having said all that, we’ve got to focus on how do we beat Vanderbilt? And that’s really all I’m concerned with right now.”
Musselman will be as concerned with Vanderbilt guard Saben Lee, the 6-foot-2 junior averaging both team leading points, 18.2 average, and assists, 132, as Stackhouse will be with Jones.
“They have a superstar player who is an incredible athlete and going to have a future at the next level in Saben Lee,” Musselman said. “He’s athletic. He’s strong and an improved 3-point shooter and improved assists man and draws fouls.”
