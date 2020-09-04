Since Sept. 1, numerous American Midwest Conference polls have been released ahead of respective sports seasons.
The Central Baptist Mustangs highest ranking in these polls came from volleyball where the Mustangs are ranked fourth in the preseason poll.
The poll was released Sept. 3, which has CBC ranked in fourth behind Missouri Baptist, Columbia College and St. Louis College of Pharmacy.
The ranking comes after the Mustangs broke 17 program records last season under first-year coach Stephanie Irwin.
CBC set a program-record 16 wins last season and seven players return with playoff aspirations, which will be a first for the program.
A pair of sixth-place finishes came for the men’s and women’s cross country teams.
Junior Ally Swaim and Cade Griffith look to improve on last year’s finish as well as an eye on a higher finish than last in the AMC.
Men’s soccer was selected to finish in a tie for fifth in the conference after missing the AMC tournament for the second straight season.
In coach Lance Gordon’s first season at the helm, the Mustangs went 5-11-1 overall and 2-8-1 in conference play.
Meanwhile, the women’s soccer team is picked to finish sixth in the preseason polls.
The women’s soccer team is coming off a 2-15-1 season in Gordon’s first season.
The team was in competition for an AMC Tournament berth until it fell to Stephens in the final game of the season.
