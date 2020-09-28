Playing out of conference for the fourth time this season, Central Baptist College men’s soccer hosted the Pilots of LSU-Shreveport on Saturday at Centennial Soccer Park.
CBC (2-3) trailed just 2-1 at halftime, but three goals in the first 12 minutes of the second half gave LSU-S (1-0) a 5-1 win.
Isaac Delafuente scored the only goal for CBC on a penalty kick in the 36th minute.
Andrew Montoya started in goal, but Tyler Norris came in with 20 minutes to go and stopped three Pilot attempts on the CBC net.
Next up for the Mustangs is a visit from Bacone on Tuesday at Centennial. Kick-off is slated for 1 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Returning to the field for the first time in two weeks, Central Baptist College women’s soccer hosted the Pilots of LSU-Shreveport.
CBC (0-3) allowed five first-half goals, but scored its first goal of the season in the second half, losing to LSU-S (1-0) 6-1.
Bayleigh Williams was the goal scorer for the Mustangs. Her goal came in the 84th minute off a free kick by Ciara Bonner and made the score 6-1.
Jayme Selph had seven saves in net for the Mustangs, a career-high for her.
Next up for the women’s soccer team is a home game against Bacone on Tuesday afternoon.
Kick-off is scheduled for 3 p.m.
