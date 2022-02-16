ARKADELPHIA — Looking to snap a three-game losing skid, Central Baptist College softball was on the road Tuesday to face the Tigers of Ouachita Baptist at Sully Anderson Field.
CBC (3-5) could only muster five runs and 12 hits in the doubleheader, falling to OBU (2-8) by scores of 4-1 and 12-4.
Hannah Work and Averie Ayers drew starts in the circle.
Ysabella Esquivel had an RBI in both games while Madi Spears and Reagan Oustad were the only players to hit safely in both ends.
Ouachita Baptist did all of their damage in the second inning of Game One, plating four runs on three hits in the inning.
CBC’s offense was quiet until the seventh, when an error by the second baseman, off the bat of Esquivel, scored Jordyn Frederic to give CBC its only run.
Work pitched a complete game, allowing four runs on six hits with five walks and two strikeouts.
The Tigers scored all their runs in the first three innings in Game Two, posting one in the first, eight in the second and three in the third.
CBC finally scored in the third inning on an RBI single by Spears with the bases loaded to make it 9-1 at the time.
Trailing 12-1, CBC would plate three runs in the fourth on a pinch hit single by Mollie Johnson, an infield single by Esquivel and a groundout by Frederic.
Ayers started and got the loss, throwing one and a third and allowing three runs on four hits.
Gracie Keathley and Emily Cole both came in and failed to retire a batter, combining to allow six runs on two hits with three walks.
Alex Jeter pitched the final two and two thirds, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits with three walks and a strikeout.
CBC has changed the schedule for this weekend. The Mustangs were originally scheduled to play in Missouri, but have moved four games to City of Colleges Park. Cottey will be in town for the second time this season Friday with first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m.
