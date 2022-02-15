COLUMBIA, Missouri — Looking to stop its recent slide, Central Baptist College women's basketball took on the Stars of Stephens College in an American Midwest Conference game this afternoon at Silverthorne Arena.
CBC (13-13, 5-11 AMC) trailed at halftime but used strong defense in the second half to defeat SC (7-16, 3-13 AMC) 52-47.
Aminata Seck had her 17th double-double of the season, scoring 16 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Alexis Augustus also chipped in with 11 points while Railyn Shelvin had 10 off the bench. CBC kept the ball out of trouble and were able to capitalize on Stephens' sloppiness, forcing 19 turnovers while committing only 12.
Seck scored the first basket of the game 1:33 into the game to take a 2-0 lead. Stephens would make a three on the ensuing possession and would lead until the 2:24 mark when Shelvin tied the score at 10 with a jumper.
Stephens retook the lead with a free throw with two minutes left before CBC retook the lead at 12-11 on another jumper by Shelvin with 1:22 left and would lead until the Stars got a three with nine seconds left to lead 14-12 after one. CBC opened the second quarter on a 5-0 run to lead 17-14 inside the first minute of the second quarter.
SC tied it with a three at the 8:23 mark and CBC retook the lead with 7:30 left on a three by Reagan Roetzel. Neither team would score for the next 3:14 until Stephens made a pair of free throws to cut the lead to 20-19. The Stars retook the lead with a jumper, 21-20, with 3:09 left in the quarter.
Two more free throws with 2:28 left stretched the deficit to 23-20 and a jumper from Augutus took the score to 23-22, which is where it would remain at halftime. The two teams would trade the lead six times in the third quarter until the 4:26 mark when a Seck jumper gave CBC a 32-31 lead that they would never relinquish. Leading 36-35 entering the fourth, CBC would open the quarter on a 6-0 run to put the game out of reach. The Stars would not get closer than three the rest of the game as Seck sealed the win with a pair of free throws with 41 seconds left to bring the score final.
The win was the eighth in a row against the Stars and the ninth in 12 meetings.
The Lady Mustangs improved to 2-8 when trailing at halftime.
Seck, with her 16 points, moved into third place all-time in a single-season with 390 on the season.
She was also 6-12 from the field and is just 13 field goals shy of the single-season record of 168.
Seck also made four free throws to move into 10th in a single-season with 72.
Seck also grabbed two offensive rebounds to become the first player in program history to grab 100 offensive rebounds in a season.
Seck also blocked two shots to move into a tie for fourth place in a single-season with 32.
Augustus made two steals in the game to give her 101 for her career, becoming the eighth player in program history to cross the 100 mark and move into sixth all-time in that category.
The Lady Mustangs return home on Thursday night for Senior Night against AMC rival Columbia. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
