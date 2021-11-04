HELENA, Montana – Opening the 2021-22 season Wednesday on the road, Central Baptist College women's basketball was at the PE Center to take on the Saints of Carroll College.
CBC (0-1) started fast after one quarter, but couldn't stop a CC (2-1) offensive explosion from the second quarter on, falling 91-52 to the Saints.
Reagan Roetzel was the leading CBC scorer with nine points.
The two bright spots in the game were 12 assists on 16 made field goals for the Mustangs as well as shooting 15-16 (93.8 percent) at the free-throw line.
Next up for CBC is a trip Friday to Great Falls, Montana, for the first day of the University of Providence Tournament. Tip off from the McLaughlin Center Gymnasium is 6 p.m.
