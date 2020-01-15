Wrestling for the third and fourth times in less than a week, Central Baptist College hit the mat Tuesday at Calumet College of St. Joseph for a tri-dual with the Crimson Wave of CCSJ and the Chargers of Ancilla College.
CBC lost the dual to Ancilla 27-18, but defeated CCSJ 16-4.
Only one official match took place in the Ancilla dual, and Cody Freeman lost by major decision to Ancilla's Garrett Clark.
In three official matches against CCSJ, Kishma Davis and Dwayne Jennings both won by major decision while Raivyn Alicea won by forfeit.
Next up for the Mustangs is a tri-dual in Walnut Ridge on Jan. 23, where CBC will face AMC foe Missouri Baptist.
:CBC softball picked to finish second in AMC preseason poll
Central Baptist College softball has been picked to finish second this season by the coaches in the American Midwest Conference, the AMC office announced in a release Tuesday.
Columbia was picked as the preseason champion, followed by the Mustangs, who finished second in the regular season in 2019.
CBC went 20-4 in AMC play during the regular season, but 0-2 in the AMC Tournament.
Despite that, the Mustangs were still able to earn a berth in the NAIA Opening Round in Marion, Indiana, after going 37-13 during the regular season.
CBC also saw four players selected to all-conference teams last season.
The regular season for the softball team begins on Feb. 7, at Gateway Park in Fort Worth, Texas, in the Cowtown Classic.
