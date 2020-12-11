Looking to fill out their schedule for the 2020-21 season, Central Baptist College head men's basketball coach Clint Galyean has announced the addition of another exhibition game against an NCAA Division I opponent.
The Mustangs, after taking on Arkansas State in Jonesboro on Friday, will head Sunday to Troy, Alabama, for a matchup with the Troy Trojans.
Tip-off is slated for 2 p.m. and the game can be seen on ESPN+.
The Mustangs are 0-10 against Division I opponents since joining the NAIA in 2009.
The most recent game, prior to Friday night's contest, was a 100-57 defeat by Arkansas State on November 14, 2016, in Jonesboro.
CBC is 4-2 on the season and Sunday's game will be the final game of the 2020 calendar year for all of CBC athletics.
