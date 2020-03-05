The Central Baptist Mustangs opened the first round of the AMC tournament with a 98-83 win over Missouri Baptist on Wednesday at A.R Reddin Fieldhouse.
The Mustangs locked up the American Midwest Conference regular season championship Feb. 29 with an 81-71 win over St. Louis College of Pharmacy at home to lock up the tournament’s No. 1 seed.
With the tournament’s top seed, the road now goes through Conway, where CBC has been tough, winning all 14 contests thus far, including Wednesday’s win over MBU.
Big games from four Mustangs players helped propel CBC to victory against the Spartans.
But, turnover troubles in the first half made the game closer than it should have with the Mustangs taking a 45-40 lead at the break.
The Mustangs committed 11 first-half turnovers that kept MBU within seven points throughout the first quarter, while CBC shot a red-hot 58.6% from the field and 50% from beyond the 3-point line.
Hitting at 50% from 3-point land was due in large part to junior guard Jordan Parker nailing 4 of 6 his first-half attempts.
Parker slowed down in the second half, missing his final two 3-point attempts and only registered four points the rest of the way.
However, his teammates picked him up as the Mustangs went on a 10-0 run over a 3:38 span near the start of the second half that pushed CBC out to a 61-46 lead with 13:19 left in the game.
Going on a mini run themselves, the Spartans were able to get within single digits just under two minutes later, outscoring the Mustangs 6-1 to bring the score to 62-53 with 11:30 left.
After CBC pushed the lead back out to 16 with 9:14 left, MBU scrapped its way back to back into an 11-point deficit with 8:12 left to play.
However, the Mustangs started to put the Spartans away, going on a 12-6 run that started with a layup by senior guard Darius Polley.
Polley missed an and-one free throw, but that didn’t slow the CBC momentum as Parker made both free throws on the Mustangs’ next trip down the court.
After a made 3-pointer by MBU sophomore guard Brendon Hardy, Parker grabbed his own missed and put it back up for a score.
That was answered with a 3-pointer by Spartans junior forward Aumonie Armond, but that make was the beginning of a three-minute scoring drought for a team desperate to keep its season alive.
Polley scored on a layup on the other end and this time, made his and-one free throw.
THe CBC defense forced a turnover and junior forward Zach Hudson drained a long two before Polley split a pair of free throws on the Mustangs’ next trip down the floor.
After both teams traded old-fashioned three-point plays, it began a game of free throws for CBC, while MBU attempted to come back.
The Spartans did cut the Mustangs’ lead to 10, but with 1:01 left, there wasn’t much MBU could do with the little time it had left.
In addition to Parker’s 16-point output, CBC junior forward Tedrick Wolfe led the Mustangs with a near double-double of 22 points and nine rebounds.
Senior guard Darius Williams was edged by Wolfe as Williams finished with 21 points, while Polley finished with 15 points and seven assists.
Hardy led all scorers with 26 in the losing effort, followed by MBU senior guard James McKelvin’s 18 and senior guard Jahmouri Robinson’s 16.
The road to the AMC Tournament championship continues through Conway when CBC hosts Columbia College at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Mustangs beat Columbia 82-64 at home Feb. 27 with Hudson leading CBC with 17 points and a double-double out of senior guard Tyrone Alston, who finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds.
CBC and Columbia meet in the AMC semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday at A.R. Reddin Fieldhouse.
