Despite a low 3-point shooting game, the Central Baptist College Mustangs found a way to defeat the Columbia College Cougars in overtime 90-80 Friday night to advance to the American Midwest Conference championship game.
Neither team could get going offensively in the first half and both defenses were making every shot difficult.
CBC went 1-7 from beyond the 3-point line in the first half and only shot 43% from the field.
Junior forward Tedrick Wolfe was the offense for the Mustangs in the first quarter with 10 points to lead the team.
He also recorded three offensive rebounds that led to Mustang baskets.
“Coach put me in the position to succeed,” Wolfe said. “I try to find the openings and get in great positions to get an opening and that’s all there really is to it.”
Wolfe finished the game going 10 of 16 from the field for 24 points.
He recorded four offensive rebounds and had three blocks in the game, and he was the driving force for this game.
Despite the poor shooting on both sides, Columbia was up 39-33 at the half.
In the second half, CBC just couldn’t find the lead.
They got close or tied, but Columbia found a big shot and then spread the lead out.
It wasn’t until the 13:27 mark of the second half on a layup from Wolfe and a foul that CBC found its first lead of the second half at 51-50.
CBC went on a small run after that point to push the lead to 57-53 with 11:28 left in the game.
Columbia responded with a run of their own and tied the game at 60 with 7:38 left in the game.
Both teams went back and forth the last seven minutes of play and with 26.4 seconds left in the game with Columbia up 71-69, Wolfe found a way to get in the paint and score a layup to tie the game at 71 and send it to overtime.
The atmosphere from the one-minute mark of the second half going into the overtime session was off the charts. Not one person was standing and it was loud.
“If it wasn’t for the crowd and this home-court advantage we wouldn’t be 15-0,” CBC head coach Clint Galyean said. “We need them back Monday.”
CBC took over the overtime period, and it was obvious it had a second wind.
It held Columbia to just nine points in the overtime period.
With 36.1 left in the overtime period, the Cougars started fouling and CBC went a perfect 6 for 6 from the line to put the game away.
Along with Wolfe, three other Mustangs reached double figures to help secure the 90-80 win.
Darius Williams scored 21, Darius Polley finished with 18 and Tyrone Alston rounded out the Mustangs in double figures.
CBC looks now to Monday back at the A.R. Reddin Fieldhouse for the championship game against Harris-Stowe State University at 7 p.m.
The Mustangs are already in the NAIA national title tournament, but they are not overlooking the importance of this game on Monday.
“We are looking to earn everyone’s respect,” Wolfe said. “We have to win this game. It’s not whatever the outcome is. We have to win this game.”
CBC is the defending American Midwest champions and are looking to go 16-0 at home on the season with a win on Monday.
