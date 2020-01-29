Central Baptist College baseball was picked to finish fifth in the American Midwest Conference by the coaches in the AMC, the conference office released Tuesday.
The Mustangs went 27-27 last season with a 17-13 record in AMC games, finishing with a loss to Missouri Baptist in the semifinals of last year's tournament.
The Mustangs return two players, Jay French and Kelvin Volquez, from their starting lineup and one weekend starter, Dillon Bonee, from last year's team.
The regular season for the CBC baseball team gets underway at 4 p.m. Friday on Victory Field against Benedictine College of Kansas.
