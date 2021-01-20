For the first time in program history, Central Baptist College baseball has earned a preseason ranking.
The Mustangs were ranked No. 23 in the NAIA Preseason Poll by Perfect Game USA on Tuesday.
CBC was one of two American Midwest Conference schools to be ranked by Perfect Game in the preseason rankings, joining Lyon College, who was ranked No. 25.
CBC went 21-5, tied for their best record through 26 games ever, before the pandemic shut down the season on March 12.
CBC also released its baseball schedule Wednesday as it will include 44 games, including three exhibitions and a pair of alumni games to raise money for a new baseball field.
"We are facing unprecedented times," CBC coach Aaron Brister said. "The AMC cut our schedule by 20% due to the pandemic. We had to cut 11 non-conference games. We only take one non-conference trip this season. We had to cut the rest. Our season begins on Feb. 5 on 6 in Dallas, where we are looking to repeat as the Dallas Christian Memorial Benefit Tournament champions.
“After that, we only play in-state teams to cut down on travel time and overnight trips. We have two home weekend series then COVID takes over. This is going to be interesting having two open weekends right before American Midwest Conference play begins, but the Mustangs will be ready."
As previously stated by Brister, the season begins on Feb. 5 and 6 when the Mustangs will head to Dallas for the Dallas Christian College Tournament.
The first home four-game series of the season will be a pair of doubleheaders at Victory Field on the Conway Christian School campus on the 12th and 13th against Ecclesia.
That will be followed the next week by a three-game series against Dallas Christian on the 19th and 20th at Victory Field and the month of February will conclude with a four-game series against Champion Christian on the 26th and 27th at Burns Park in North Little Rock.
The first game in March will be an Alumni Game on March 6 at Victory Field (with another on March 13), which will be followed by another game at Burns Park on the 9th against Champion Christian and the final doubleheader at Burns Park will take place on the 16th against Crowley's Ridge.
The first American Midwest Conference series of the season will be on the 19th and 20th at Hannibal-LaGrange and the first AMC home series of the month comes on the 25th and 27th against William Woods at Victory Field.
The month concludes on the 30th with a doubleheader against Crowley's Ridge in Paragould.
The entire month of April will be spent playing AMC contests.
On the 2nd and 3rd the, Mustangs play a four-game series against Williams Baptist in Walnut Ridge followed the next weekend by a four-game series against No. 14 Lyon at Bear Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas, the only time CBC will use Bear Stadium this season.
The final two road AMC series of the season come on the 16th and 17th in St. Louis against Harris-Stowe State and the 23rd and 24th also in St. Louis against Missouri Baptist.
The final four-game AMC series of the season is back at Victory Field on the 30th and May 1 against Columbia, with Senior Day festivities taking place on the final day of the season.
The AMC Tournament will be played this season at CarShield Field in O'Fallon, Missouri, and will take place May 4-7.
