Looking to sweep the series after a win in game one yesterday, Central Baptist College baseball hosted the Williams Baptist University Eagles on Saturday at Burns Park in the final two games of the three game series.
CBC (24-22, 9-9 American Midwest Conference) made its case for locking up the five seed in the AMC Tournament, finishing the sweep of WBU (20-25, 5-13 AMC) by scores of 7-2 and 11-8.
Eleven seniors were honored before the second game, including Garon Johnson, Jay French, Wille Baez and Devon Koonce. Those four played a key role in finishing the sweep for the Mustangs and evening their record in AMC play this season.
CBC gave Johnson some run support in the first inning in game one, plating two runs on a double by Logan Easterling and a single by Graham Dykes.
CBC would score a run in the first inning for the third straight game in game two when Hernandez hit an RBI single to make it 1-0. WBU would tie it against starter Gram Middleton in the second before CBC retook the lead, 4-1, in the bottom half on a bases loaded walk to Baez, a groundout by Dykes and a wild pitch. Back-to-back home runs from Austin Teal and Kyle Bass made it 6-1 in the fourth and Steven Stewart would single in French later in the inning to make it 7-1.
The score would stay that way until the sixth, when WBU took an 8-7 lead before Koonce stopped the bleeding and kept the Eagles at a manageable level. CBC retook the lead in eighth. Gabe Walker led off the inning with a triple and scored on Teal's RBI single, his fourth hit of the game, to tie the score at 8-8 before a wild pitch gave CBC the lead back at 9-8.
A sac fly by Stewart made it 10-8 and French's delayed steal of home, his 50th stolen base of the season, made it 11-8. Rhett Blackburn would come in to relieve Koonce in the ninth and would walk one and allow a pair of hits, but picked up his first save.
Koonce was the winner, pitching 2.1 innings and allowing just one hit and one walk. Middleton went the first five and allowed two runs on seven hits with a pair of walks and six strikeouts.
CBC will be on the road for the final five games of the season, with that stretch beginning at Crowley's Ridge on Tuesday. First pitch for the doubleheader against the Pioneers is scheduled for noon.
Softball
Looking to end the regular season on a high note, and head into American Midwest Conference postseason play on a four-game winning streak, Central Baptist College softball hosted the Eutectics of the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis on Saturday at City of Colleges Park. CBC (24-18, 12-6 AMC) got the job done, winning both ends of the doubleheader by scores of 9-7 and 10-2 over UHSP (13-17, 7-11 AMC).
The Mustangs pounded out 19 hits in the doubleheader including 10 extra base hits. Averie Ayers threw another complete game in game two, earning her 10th win of the season.
CBC jumped on UHSP early in game one, putting up five runs in the bottom of the first to lead 5-0 after one.
A Madi Spears RBI single made it 6-0 in the second before UHSP made it 6-5 in the third and chased starter Hannah Work out of the game. Caroline Byers would hit a sac fly in the bottom of the third to make it 7-5 and the Eutectics would tie the score in the sixth at seven apiece.
In the bottom of the sixth, After two outs and a pair of walks, Ayers tripled to plate the go ahead runs and make it 9-7 before Ysabella Esquivel, who relieved Work, got around a leadoff hit in the seventh to close the door. Esquivel improved to 4-0 on the season, throwing 4.2 innings and allowing two runs on seven hits with a pair of walks and a pair of strikeouts.
The Mustangs would jump out to a big lead again in game two, plating four in the first courtesy of a single by Ayers, a sac fly from Kirstie Blackwood, a double from Savannah Sanford and a single from Tobi Finley, who would finish a double short of the cycle.
A home run by UHSP cut the Mustang lead to 4-2 in the second before the offense would stretch the lead back out in the third with an RBI triple from Finley, an RBI groundout from Madi Spears and the second home run of the day from Anderson to make it 7-2.
CBC would run-rule UHSP in the fifth on a two-run homer by Finley, giving her four RBI in the game, and a game-ending double by CBC awaits to find out their seed in the upcoming American Midwest Conference Tournament from May 3-7 at the Antimi Softball Complex in Columbia, Missouri. CBC will have to wait until Tuesday to find out whether they will be the No. 2 seed for the third consecutive tournament, or the No. 3 seed for the first time since 2018.
Track and Field
Competing for the final time before the American Midwest Conference Championship, Central Baptist College track and field was at Arkansas State University on Saturday for the Red Wolves Open. CBC had a total of six competitors on the afternoon.
Josh Brown competed in the 100-meter race and finished 16th with a time of 11.88. Brown also ran the 110-meter hurdles and finished 12th with a time of 16.11. Josh Settle competed in the 200 meters and finished with a time of 27.92. Isiaih Patterson finished 15th in the long jump with a distance of 5.46 meters.
Jadon Price finished 14th in the shot put with a distance of 10.57 meters. Ally Swaim competed in two events, finishing the 100-meter race in a time of 12.88 and finishing the 100-meter hurdles with a personal record time of 14.34 for a ninth place finishing spot. Isaiah Stiger also competed in the high jump, but did not score.
The American Midwest Conference outdoor track and field championships will be on May 6 and 7 and be hosted by Missouri Baptist University.
