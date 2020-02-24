After splitting last Friday, Central Baptist College baseball looked to win the American Midwest Conference series of the week Saturday in the finale against Missouri Baptist.
CBC (11-3, 2-1 AMC) accomplished their goal of winning the series, beating MBU (3-6, 1-2 AMC) in the finale 8-3.
Dillon Bonee started and went six innings, allowing six hits and two runs, while striking out four but didn't factor in the decision.
Dylan Bonds was the winner after going two innings in relief, allowing one hit and one earned and Blaine Burge struck out two with a walk in the ninth.
Willie Baez homered for the second time in the series and third time this season in the game.
The Mustangs took the lead on a Jared Jones RBI groundout in the second and added another run in the fourth on a Dalton Dopson RBI groundout in the fourth to lead it 2-0.
The Spartans cut the lead in half in the sixth and tied the score in the seventh before CBC took the lead for good in the bottom half, scoring four runs courtesy of three errors and a hit.
MBU cut the lead to 7-3 before Baez's second home run of the series and third of the season to bring the score to its final margin.
Next up for the Mustangs is a doubleheader on Tuesday at Warrior Field on the Hendrix campus against Crowley's Ridge.
First pitch is at noon.
CBC softball splits at Mustang Meltdown
Having to shift their weekend schedule to play at Don Owen Sports Complex, Central Baptist College softball played in the Mustang Meltdown against No. 21 LSU-Alexandria and Goshen.
CBC (9-2) split on the day, beating LSU-Alexandria in an 8-0 run rule victory before losing to Goshen by the same 8-0 score.
Alyssa Estrada had a big day in game one, while Allison Seats and Rachael Jones both homered against LSU-Alexandria.
Kalyne Powell was the game one starter, while Ashlyn Spears started game two.
After a scoreless first inning in game one, CBC scored twice in the second on a squeeze by Estrada with a resulting error.
Jones' second home run of the season in the third made it 3-0 and Seats' three-run home run, her second, made it 6-0 in the fourth.
Estrada brought in the final two runs of the game on a double to finish the run-rule victory.
Powell threw a complete game, allowing six hits and walking one while striking out one.
Goshen scored three in the first and three in the second to lead 6-0 early in game two.
CBC loaded the bases in the fourth, but a line out double play ended the threat.
A two-run home run in the sixth brought the score to its final total in favor of Goshen.
Ashlyn Spears started and got the loss, allowing six runs on five hits with two walks and a strikeout in 1.1 innings.
Kym House finished the game, allowing two runs and three hits with a walk and a strikeout in 4.2 innings.
CBC will take a week off now before returning to the field on Saturday against Cottey College in Nevada, Missouri.
First pitch is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
CBC wrestling finishes seventh at AMC Championships
Competing for the final time in the 2019-20 season, Central Baptist College wrestling was on the mat today at the American Midwest Conference championships, hosted by Missouri Baptist University.
CBC finished seventh in the tournament, accumulating a total of 36.5 points in the tournament.
Brian Mas, Kishma Davis, Raivyn Alicea, Dewayne Jennings and Cody Freeman were the competitors for the Mustangs on Saturday.
Mas finished fifth at 133-pounds, with Mas winning the fifth-place match by fall and Davis finished fifth at 141-pounds.
Davis lost his first match before beating Latrell Lewis of Calumet College of St. Joseph, by major decision and then beating Jordon Sanders 7-1 by decision in the fifth-place match.
Alicea finished sixth at 149-pounds, winning his first match by fall before losing the next two.
Jennings finished sixth at 197-pounds and Freeman finished sixth at heavyweight.
Tyree Avery was also named an Academic All-Conference selection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.