Looking to start the season with a sweep, Central Baptist College baseball took on the Benedictine Ravens on Saturday to wrap up their season-opening three-game series.
CBC (3-0) completed the sweep, scoring a total of 20 runs on the day to beat Benedictine (0-3), 7-4 and 13-5.
CBC finished the weekend outscoring the Ravens 39-11 in the sweep.
Dillon Bonee and Garon Johnson were the starters, and both earned victories.
Will Hodges, Jared Jones and Willie Baez all homered in the doubleheader as the Mustangs began the season with a sweep for the first time since 2016.
CBC took an early 1-0 lead in the first game of the day when Steven Stewart and Griffith Olinde were both hit by pitches to start the inning.
Two batters later, Stewart and Olinde pulled off a double steal and two pitches later, a wild pitch brought home Stewart.
BC took its first lead of the series, getting a three-run home run from Michael Slaten to lead 3-1 after two and a half innings innings.
Baez's home run in the fourth cut the deficit to 3-2, but the Mustangs continued to trail until the fifth inning, when they finally broke through.
Sam Abernathy singled to right and tied the game at three when the next batter, Trynt Tompkins, double him home.
Hodges was then intentionally walked and, two batters later, scored with Tompkins on a Baez double to make it 5-3 and give Baez three RBI on the day.
The Mustangs extended their lead in the sixth on RBIs from Jones and Hodges and won 7-4 after reliever Dylan Bonds surrendered a solo home run in the seventh.
Bonee got his first win of the season, allowing seven hits and three runs in six, striking out five and issuing just one walk.
The offense came back to life in game three as the Mustangs jumped on the Ravens early.
French led off the game with a walk, and then scored on two straight passed balls to give CBC a 1-0 lead.
After Hodges walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch, Kelvin Volquez doubled to chase Hodges home and make it 2-0.
The Mustangs held the lead until the fourth, when BC tied the score at two on back-to-back solo home runs to lead off the inning.
The Mustangs retook the lead, 3-2, on Jones' home run to lead off the bottom half and led from there, tacking on four in the sixth, one in the seventh and five in the eighth, including a Hodges grand slam, to finish off the sweep.
Next up for the Mustangs is a trip to Dallas on Friday for the first day of the Dallas Christian College tournament.
CBC's first opponent at 9:30 a.m. Friday will be Southwestern Christian.
Wrestling competes at Missouri Valley Open
Competing for the first time in eight days, Central Baptist College wrestling was on the mat Saturday at the Missouri Valley Open.
CBC had nine wrestlers compete, including three at the heavyweight level and several unattached.
The top competitor was Cody Freeman, who went 2-2 at heavyweight, but failed to place.
The other competitors all failed to win a match in an extremely tough field.
Next up for the Mustangs is a dual against Lyon at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Reddin Fieldhouse. Senior Night festivities will take place before the match.
