Outdoor track and field, baseball, softball and women's soccer were all in action Saturday in various locations across the United States.
Starting with outdoor track and field, Ally Swaim posted a personal record in both the 100-meter hurdles and the 200-meter dash at the NextEra Energy Harding Invitational.
Swaim posted a time of 14.64 in the 100 hurdles, fast enough to qualify for the 'B' standard time in the NAIA this season and the fastest time in the NAIA so far.
She finished fifth in the 200 meters with a time of 26.37.
The win came a day after she also won the 100 meters at the William Carey College Open in Mississippi.
Dylan Burnham also finished with a PR in the 400 meters with a time of 51.83 at the same meet.
Baseball took three out of four from Hannibal-LaGrange, splitting Friday and winning both games Saturday.
Friday's scores were 12-7 and 5-2 and Saturday's scores were 9-5 and 11-2.
Will Hodges had a pair of home runs in the series and Andrew Killough threw a complete game with 11 strikeouts in the finale.
The Mustangs are now 15-1 all-time against the Trojans.
The Mustangs host William Woods in a doubleheader at Victory Field on Thursday.
No. 14 Softball lost both games Saturday at City of Colleges Park, falling 5-3 to Midland in eight innings before being run ruled 9-1 by No. 2 USAO in the second game.
Katie Gordon had a big day, driving in runs in both games for the Mustangs.
The losses dropped CBC's record to 11-5 this season.
CBC will be back at City of Colleges Park on Friday for a doubleheader against Cottey.
Women's soccer defeated Stephens 4-3 on Senior Day at Centennial Soccer Park.
Marcela Bueno had a pair of goals and both Jordan Moore and Kelsie Moore scored the first goals of their career in the game as well.
Erica Hawkins had one assist and Jayme Selph had four saves in the win.
