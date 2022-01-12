BATESVILLE — Looking for its first win inside Becknell Gymnasium in almost four years, Central Baptist College men's basketball took on the Scots of Lyon College on Tuesday in an American Midwest Conference contest.
CBC (8-8, 4-0 AMC) accomplished its goal, leading by 14 at halftime and cruising to a 90-70 win over LC (6-10, 1-3 AMC).
Kelvin Robinson outdueled Ben Keton in the battle of the AMC's top two scorers, posting a game high for everyone. Three players, Robinson, Jordan Parker and Brevin Brimble, combined to put up 67 of CBC's 90 points in the win.
Robinson opened the scoring 34 seconds in with a jumper to give the Mustangs an early 2-0 lead and a pair of free throws from Robinson with 18:54 left in the first half made it 4-0 CBC. Lyon then went on a 6-0 run to take a 6-4 lead before a three from Parker handed the lead back to the Mustangs at 7-6.
The two teams would trade points the next three trips down the floor and took the lead for good when Brimble knocked down a triple to make it 14-11 with 13:43 left in the first half.
Lyon would cut the lead to two on two separate occasions, but a pair of threes by Parker sandwiched around a Brimble three made the score 28-17 with 9:01 left in the first half and the Mustangs were on cruise for the rest of the half, taking a 48-34 lead into halftime.
Keeping the foot on the gas, CBC opened the second half on a 6-0 run to lead 54-34 with 18:46 left in the game and the lead would balloon to 30 at 70-40 with 14:30 left. CBC's offense went cold from there, however, as the Mustangs would not score a field goal for the next 4:03 before Robinson made a layup to make it 72-49.
Lyon would get the lead down to 12, 74-62, with 6:07 left before CBC closed on a 16-8 run to make the score final.
Robinson led all scorers with 27 points, including 15 in the second half. Parker chipped in with 20, including 11 in the first half.
Brimble had 20 as well, including 18 in the first half.
CBC shot 48 percent from the field and made 11 of their 20 threes, with that number being the second most made threes in a game by the Mustangs this year (13 versus Bacone on Nov. 16).
The win was the first for CBC at Lyon since Feb. 13, 2018.
CBC committed a season-low five turnovers and forced 10. The rebounding battle was even at 38 apiece.
The Mustangs will look to tie their second best start in the AMC on Thursday when they head to Fulton, Missouri, for a conference clash with William Woods. Tipoff from Anderson Arena is scheduled for 7:30 p.m..
Women’s Basketball
Looking to take down the Scots for the first time ever, Central Baptist College women's basketball was on the road Tuesday at Becknell Gymnasium for an American Midwest Conference tilt against Lyon. CBC (9-5, 2-3 AMC) led at halftime, but couldn't survive a second half offensive onslaught from Lyon (11-4, 4-1 AMC), falling 67-60.
Aminata Seck posted her seventh double-double of the season in the defeat. CBC outshot Lyon from the field 46 percent to 41 percent and outrebounded them 35-26, but committed 21 turnovers compared to forcing only seven.
Lyon raced out to a 6-2 lead in the first 2:05 before baskets by Riley Bridges and Seck tied the game at six all. A three by the Scots put them back up 9-6 and they led 15-14 after one quarter. Neither team made a field goal for the first 2:24 of quarter number two, instead trading free throws before Lyon led 19-15 with 7:36 left in the second. CBC would take a timeout a minute later trailing by six, 21-15, then closed the half on a 20-7 run, capped by a three from Reagan Roetzel with six seconds left and carried a 35-28 lead into halftime. CBC would balloon the lead to 11 early in the second half thanks to a Seck jumper and a three from Bridges to make the score 40-29, but then went cold, failing to score for the next 4:58 before a pair of Seck free throws tied the score at 42 with 3:05 left in the third. Lyon then closed on a 6-3 run to lead 48-45 going to the final quarter. In the fourth, CBC went without a field goal for the first 2:25 before Macey Decker hit a jumper to cut the deficit to 52-48. That is as close as CBC would get the rest of the game as Lyon pushed the lead out to nine before the score settled at its final margin.
Seck finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds on the night. Bridges chipped in with 11 on a career-best three 3-point field goals. CBC shot 7 of 10 from deep on the night.
The Lady Mustangs will look to rebound on Thursday night when they face William Woods in a conference game at Anderson Arena in Fulton, Missouri. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
