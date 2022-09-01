Playing its first game in-state this season, Central Baptist College men’s soccer took on the Warriors of Hendrix College Monday night at Warrior Field. CBC (3-0) got a pair of first half goals and a third goal in the second half to cruise to a 3-1 win over Hendrix.
Cameron Gordon and Dan Pinkney were the goal scorers for the Mustangs while Pinkney, Gordon and Callum Bisset all had assists. Jasper Gadellaa played the first 78 minutes in goal to earn the win, making one save, and Tyler Norris played the final 12 minutes without facing a shot.
