HENDERSON, Tenn. — Entering the final round of the Freed-Hardeman Fall Invitational in seventh place after shooting an opening round 315, Central Baptist College men’s golf was back on the course Tuesday at the Chickasaw Golf Club for the final round of the FHU Fall Invite. CBC would post the best team score in the final round, shooting a 292 to finish with a 607 overall, good for third place, just 20 shots off the win.
Individually, Jakub Slapal had the best final round for the Mustangs, closing with a one-under-par 71 for an overall score of 146, good for fourth overall and just five shots off the individual victory. Kitsakon Jairak and Suraprat Pareepart were next, closing with final rounds of 72 to finish with a 152 in a tie for 11th. Joaquin Ali closed with a final round 77 to finish with a score of 158 and Noah Rivera shot a final round 90 to finish at 170 overall, tied with the lone individual competing for CBC, Anupon Wandee.
