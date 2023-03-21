OZARK, Mo. — Looking to salvage the final two games of their season series, Central Baptist College baseball was at U.S. Baseball Stadium this afternoon for a doubleheader against Baptist Bible College. CBC (13-14) saw their bats go quiet again, dropping both games to BBC (14-13) 7-6 and 4-1.
GAME ONE – BBC 7, CBC 6 (EIGHT INNINGS)
Baptist Bible jumped on CBC early in game one, plating three runs in the first to lead 3-0 after one. Ruben Hernandez chopped the deficit to one with a two-run single in the second, but BBC tacked on two more in the third to make it 5-2.
In the sixth inning, CBC got some momentum as the first two batters walked in the inning and then Steven Stewart single to load the bases with one out. The next batter, Gabe Walker, cleared the bases with a double to tie the score at five and Jaxon Kirkhuff would single in Walker to give CBC a 6-5 lead.
A sac fly in the bottom of the sixth tied the score at six and setup extra innings in the scheduled seven inning contest after neither team pushed a run across in the seventh. CBC would load the bases in the seventh before striking out to end the inning and then went three-up, three-down in the eighth before surrendering the winning run on a passed ball in the eighth.
Julio Escobar pitched three hitless innings in relief, allowing a run with two walks and six Ks.
GAME TWO – BBC 4, CBC 1
Game two was similar to game one in Baptist Bible jumping up 3-0 again, thanks to two in the first and one in the second. Stewart’s RBI single in the third cut the deficit to 3-1 but BBC added an insurance run in the fourth.
Nick Aide had a couple hits in the contest and stretched his hitting streak to 13 straight games. Landon Hitchcock and Rhett James combined for two scoreless innings, combining to allow just two hits with one strikeout.
UP NEXT
The Mustangs open the home slate in the American Midwest Conference this weekend when Lyon College comes to Burns Park. First pitch for Friday’s nine-inning game is scheduled for 4 p.m.
